SEV Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Del Rey Match Preview

Barcelona visit the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as they lock horns with Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. The match is set to be played on Wednesday, February 10 with the kick-off scheduled for 1:30 AM (Thursday, 11 February) according to IST. Let's have a look at SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Copa del Rey tie.

🔥 MATCHDAY!

⚽ #SevillaBarça

🏟 Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

🏆 Copa del Rey semifinal, 1st leg

⏰ 9pm CET — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 10, 2021

Sevilla start the Copa del Rey semi-final following an impressive seven-game winning run across all competitions. The hosts are flying high in recent times as they are just one point short of their Wednesday night opponents in the league table. Los Nervionenses' Copa del Rey journey saw them record victories against Ciudad de Lucena, Linares Deportivo, Leganes, Valencia, and Almeria ahead of the semi-final tie against Barcelona.

Just like their opponents, Barcelona, are on an impeccable run of form as the Catalan giants walk into this semi-final tie following a win in each of their last six matches across all competitions. The Blaugrana outfit took on Cornella, Rayo Vallecano while defeating Granada in the previous round and are favourites to walk away with the Copa del Rey this season.

SEV vs BAR Playing 11

Sevilla: Bounou, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Karim Rekik, Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Lucas Ocampos

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Miralem Pjanic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele

SEV vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders- Clement Lenglet, Jesus Navas, Jordi Alba, Karim Rekik

Midfielders- Suso, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic

Strikers- Lionel Messi, Lucas Ocampos

SEV vs BAR Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Ivan Rakitic

Vice-Captain- Lucas Ocampos or Ousmane Dembele

SEV vs BAR Match Prediction

Both teams are equally matched on paper and are on a fantastic run of form before heading into the semi-final. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as Lopetegui and Koeman lock horns in one of the biggest matches across Spanish football. The first leg is unlikely to yield any clear winner with the second leg going to act as the crucial factor in deciding which team gets knocked out of the competition while the winner cements a spot for themselves in the final of the Copa del Rey. We expect Messi & Co. to edge out a narrow win in the first leg as they look to move closer towards lifting the silverware this season.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona

Note: The above SEV vs BAR Dream11 prediction, SEV vs BAR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEV vs BAR Dream11 Team and SEV vs BAR Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.