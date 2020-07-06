SEV Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Live Game Info

Quick links:
Sevilla host Eibar in the 34th round of LaLiga fixtures this week. While Sevilla are placed 4th in the LaLiga table, Eibar are 17th in the league. Here is the SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction, SEV vs EIB Dream11 team news, SEV vs EIB Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
The Sevilla vs Eibar match is a crucial one for both teams, albeit for completely different reasons. Sevilla will be looking to win the match to secure their Champions League position. They come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Leganes, ending their run of four straight draws. Eibar, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their position in LaLiga next season. The club is currently one place and six points clear of the relegation zone.
Sevilla FC: Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri
Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Aragón, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Iván Ramis, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Álvaro Tejero, Sergio Cubero, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Paulo Oliveira, Sebastián Cristóforo, Charles, Pedro León, Takashi Inui, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Fabián Orellana, Pablo de Blasis, Kike, Ekhi Bravo
Goalkeeper: T Vaclik
Defenders: D Carlos, J Navas, P Bigas, P Oliveria
Midfielders: E Banega, L Ocampos (C), E Exposito, De Blasis
Forwards: L de Jong (VC), S Enrich
Sevilla are the favourites to win this game.