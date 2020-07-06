SEV Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Live Game Info

Sevilla host Eibar in the 34th round of LaLiga fixtures this week. While Sevilla are placed 4th in the LaLiga table, Eibar are 17th in the league. Here is the SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction, SEV vs EIB Dream11 team news, SEV vs EIB Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction: SEV vs EIB Dream11 schedule

Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

Date: Monday, July 6 (Tuesday for Indian viewers)

Monday, July 6 (Tuesday for Indian viewers) Time: 1:30 AM IST

SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction and preview

The Sevilla vs Eibar match is a crucial one for both teams, albeit for completely different reasons. Sevilla will be looking to win the match to secure their Champions League position. They come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Leganes, ending their run of four straight draws. Eibar, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their position in LaLiga next season. The club is currently one place and six points clear of the relegation zone.

SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction: Squads for SEV vs EIB Dream11 team

Sevilla FC: Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Aragón, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Iván Ramis, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Álvaro Tejero, Sergio Cubero, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Paulo Oliveira, Sebastián Cristóforo, Charles, Pedro León, Takashi Inui, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Fabián Orellana, Pablo de Blasis, Kike, Ekhi Bravo

SEV vs EIB Dream11 team: Predicted playing XI

Sevilla: Vaclik; Navas, Gomez, Carlos, Escudero; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Munir, De Jong, Ocampos

Eibar: Dmitrovic; Correa, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote; Leon, Cristoforo, Esposito, De Blasis; Enrich, Charles

SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction: SEV vs EIB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: T Vaclik

Defenders: D Carlos, J Navas, P Bigas, P Oliveria

Midfielders: E Banega, L Ocampos (C), E Exposito, De Blasis

Forwards: L de Jong (VC), S Enrich

SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction: SEV vs EIB Dream11 top picks

Sevilla: L Ocampos, E Banega, J Navas

Eibar: S Enrich, Exposito, De Blasis

SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction

Sevilla are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The SEV vs EIB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SEV vs EIB Dream11 team selection and SEV vs EIB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

