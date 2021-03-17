SEV Vs ELC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, LaLiga Match Preview

Matchday 27 of the ongoing Laliga campaign sees Sevilla FC talking on Elche in their next league outing on Wednesday. The Spanish League fixture is set to be played on March 17 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with the kick-off scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this match.

SEV vs ELC live: SEV vs ELC Dream11 match preview

Sevilla have managed to bounce back in drastic fashion after suffering from three back-to-back losses followed up by a draw in the Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund. The Andalusian outfit managed to turn their fortunes around as they walk into the game following a narrow 1-0 win over Real Betis in their last LaLiga outing. Currently slotted fourth on the league table, the hosts are sitting comfortably in the top four of the LaLiga standings and will see this match as an opportunity to gather three points while bridging the gap between them and third-placed Real Madrid.

Elche on the other hand are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Walking into the match as the 17th ranked team on the LaLiga standings, the visitors head into the game with five wins to their name. Following it up with nine draws and 12 losses, they have collected 24 points from 26 games in the ongoing season and saw their last outing end in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

SEV vs ELC playing 11

Sevilla- Yassine Bounou, Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Juan Jordan, Alejandro Gomez, Fernando, Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Elche- Edgar Badia; Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo,Antonio Barragan, Johan Mojica, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel, Tete Morente, Lucas Boye, Guido Carrillo

SEV vs ELC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Yassine Bounou

Defenders – Gonzalo Verdu, Jesus Navas, Johan Mojica, Jules Kounde

Midfielders - Tete Morente, Suso, Raul Guti

Strikers - Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Boye, Lucas Ocampos

SEV vs ELC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Lucas Ocampos or Lucas Boye

Vice-Captain- Youssef En-Nesyri or Raul Guti

SEV vs ELC Match Prediction

We expect Julen Lopetegui's side to eke out a comfortable victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Sevilla 2-0 Elche

Note: The above SEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction, SEV vs ELC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEV vs ELC Dream11 Team and SEV vs ELC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.