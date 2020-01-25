SEV Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sevilla will go head to head against Granada in LaLiga on Saturday, January 25, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST. Sevilla is currently placed on the 4th position in the LaLiga points table with 35 points. Sevilla have registered five wins, five losses and five draws in the 20 matches they played. On the other hand, Granada are currently placed on the 11th position with 27 points. They have registered 8 wins, 3 draws and 9 defeats in the 20 matches they played.

Also Read | Casemiro Scores 2 As Madrid Beats Sevilla 2-1

Also Read | Chicharito Bids Teary-eyed Farewell To 'European Dream' For MLS Success With LA Galaxy

SEV vs GRD Dream11 top picks and previous clashes

In their previous encounter, Sevilla registered a 1-2 away loss against Real Madrid. For Sevilla, Luuk De Jong scored that lone goal. Meanwhile, Granada recorded 0-1 away loss against Barcelona in their last clash.

Also Read | Man United Fans Plan To Walkout In Droves As Pressure Mounts On Glazers, Ed Woodward

Also Read | 49ers CEO Jed York Goes From Vilified To Super Bowl

SEV vs GRD Dream11 squads

Sevilla: Vaclik; Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon; Vazquez, Fernando, Oliver Torres; Ocampos, De Jong, En-Nesyri, Banega, Joan Jordan, Bounou

GRANADA: Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, Jose Martinez, Carlos Neva; Eteki, Gonalons; Vadillo, Antonio Puertas, Machis; Soldado, German Sanchez, Carlos Fernandez, Quini, Lozano, Fede Vico, Koybasi, Montoro

Also Read | FCG Vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

SEV vs GRD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vaclik

Defenders: Victor Diaz, Reguilon, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Montoro, FF Reges, J Jordon, E Banega

Forwards: R Soldado (Vice-Captain), C Fernandes (Captain)

SEV vs GRD Dream11 prediction

Sevilla start as favourites to win.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is The Worst Permanent Man United Manager In 50 Years, Stats Reveal

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.