SEV Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Sevilla plays host to Levante in their LaLiga fixture on October 1, Thursday night at 10:30 pm IST at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Here's a look at our SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction, SEV vs LET Dream11 team and the probable SEV vs LET playing 11.
Sevilla come into this fixture having won their opening game of the season against Cadiz CF. On the other hand, Levante come into this game at the back on a 3-1 victory over Osasuna. Levante will likely keep team changes to a minimum in a bid to build on their last result as Sevilla enter this contest as favourites to win their first home game of the season.
▶️ Final training session ahead of #SevillaFCLevante tomorrow. Let’s go for it, lads! 🔥 🤙🏻#WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/wYmJrqtqK9— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 30, 2020
Sevilla and Levante have faced each other on 33 occasions. Sevilla have won 17 of those clashes, while Levante have won seven of them. The reaming nine clashes have ended in draws. The most recent meeting between the two sides saw them share points as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Sevilla probable XI - Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Rodriguez, De Jong, Ocampos
Levante probable XI - Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Tono; Campana, Melero, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti
SEV vs LET live: Sevilla top picks
SEV vs LET live: Levante top picks
Goalkeeper - Vaclik
Defenders - Navas (VC), Kounde, Vezo, Postigo
Midfielders - Fernando, Rakitic, Campana, Melero
Forwards - De Jong (C), Ocampos
Our SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction based on recent form and results is a comfortable victory for Sevilla
