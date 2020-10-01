SEV Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Sevilla plays host to Levante in their LaLiga fixture on October 1, Thursday night at 10:30 pm IST at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Here's a look at our SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction, SEV vs LET Dream11 team and the probable SEV vs LET playing 11.

SEV vs LET live: SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction and preview

Sevilla come into this fixture having won their opening game of the season against Cadiz CF. On the other hand, Levante come into this game at the back on a 3-1 victory over Osasuna. Levante will likely keep team changes to a minimum in a bid to build on their last result as Sevilla enter this contest as favourites to win their first home game of the season.

SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction: Sevilla vs AFC Levante Head-to-Head

Sevilla and Levante have faced each other on 33 occasions. Sevilla have won 17 of those clashes, while Levante have won seven of them. The reaming nine clashes have ended in draws. The most recent meeting between the two sides saw them share points as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction: Probable SEV vs LET playing 11

Sevilla probable XI - Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Rodriguez, De Jong, Ocampos

Levante probable XI - Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Tono; Campana, Melero, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti

SEV vs LET live: SEV vs LET Dream11 team, top picks

SEV vs LET live: Sevilla top picks

Rakitic

De Jong

SEV vs LET live: Levante top picks

Marti

Campana

SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction: SEV vs LET Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vaclik

Defenders - Navas (VC), Kounde, Vezo, Postigo

Midfielders - Fernando, Rakitic, Campana, Melero

Forwards - De Jong (C), Ocampos

SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction

Our SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction based on recent form and results is a comfortable victory for Sevilla

Note: The above SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction, SEV vs LET Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEV vs LET Dream11 team and SEV vs LET Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Sevilla Twitter