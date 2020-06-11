SEV Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Quick links:
Sevilla face-off against Real Betis FC in the LaLiga on June 11 (June 12 for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Thursday (Friday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 1:30 am IST. Sevilla are third in the LaLiga standings while Real Betis are 12th in the league. Fans can play the SEV vs RB prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction, the SEV vs RB Dream11 top picks and SEV vs RB Dream11 team.
Also Read | Stoke City manager tests positive for coronavirus minutes before friendly vs Man United
🗣️ Julen Lopetegui on #ElGranDerbi. ⚪️🔴⚽️#vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/eHpbaRGHeX— Sevilla FC - #StayAtHome (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 10, 2020
Also Read | Paulo Dybala reveals desire to play with Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona
Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri
Carlos Marin, Dani Martin, Daniel Rebollo, Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Barragan, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Carles Alena, Cristian Tello, Diego Lainez, Edgar Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Garcia, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Borja Iglesias, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron, Raul Garcia De Haro
Also Read | Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick drops hint at signing Man City winger Leroy Sane
Date - Thursday, June 11 (Friday, June 12 for Indian viewers)
Kickoff time - 1:30 am IST
Venue - Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
Also Read | POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live
Here are the SEV vs RB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points:
Goalkeeper: J Robles
Defenders: Emerson, M Bartra, J Navas, S Reguilon
Midfielders: Joaquin, N Fekir (C), S Canales, E Banega, L Ocampos (VC)
Forwards: L de Jong
Sevilla start as favourites against Real Betis in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday.
Also Read | GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Austrian Bundesliga live