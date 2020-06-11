SEV Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Sevilla face-off against Real Betis FC in the LaLiga on June 11 (June 12 for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Thursday (Friday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 1:30 am IST. Sevilla are third in the LaLiga standings while Real Betis are 12th in the league. Fans can play the SEV vs RB prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction, the SEV vs RB Dream11 top picks and SEV vs RB Dream11 team.

Also Read | Stoke City manager tests positive for coronavirus minutes before friendly vs Man United

SEV vs RB Dream11 team and match schedule

Also Read | Paulo Dybala reveals desire to play with Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at Barcelona

SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction

SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction - Sevilla squad

Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction - Real Betis squad

Carlos Marin, Dani Martin, Daniel Rebollo, Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Barragan, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Carles Alena, Cristian Tello, Diego Lainez, Edgar Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Garcia, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Borja Iglesias, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron, Raul Garcia De Haro

Also Read | Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick drops hint at signing Man City winger Leroy Sane

SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction

Date - Thursday, June 11 (Friday, June 12 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 1:30 am IST

Venue - Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Also Read | POR vs BEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Primeira Liga live

SEV vs RB Dream11 team: SEV vs RB Dream11 top picks

Here are the SEV vs RB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points:

Goalkeeper: J Robles

Defenders: Emerson, M Bartra, J Navas, S Reguilon

Midfielders: Joaquin, N Fekir (C), S Canales, E Banega, L Ocampos (VC)

Forwards: L de Jong

SEV vs RB Dream11 prediction

Sevilla start as favourites against Real Betis in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SEV vs RB Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SEV vs RB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | GRZ vs SLZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Austrian Bundesliga live

Image Courtesy: Sevilla Twitter