SEV Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

Sevilla (SEV) host Real Madrid (RM) at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Matchday 12 of LaLiga, with the visitors struggling for form. The SEV vs RM live game will begin on Saturday, December 5 at 8:45 PM IST. Fans can play the SEV vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our SEV vs RM Dream11 prediction, SEV vs RM Dream11 team and SEV vs RM top picks for the encounter.

SEV vs RM Dream11 prediction and preview

After starting the season slowly, Sevilla seem to have turned around their form and have now won each of their last three games in the league. The hosts have collected 16 points from nine games, which places them fifth in the LaLiga standings. A win against a struggling Real Madrid side would move them above Los Blancos and into the Champions League spots.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have struggled in all competitions this season, failing to perform to expectations in LaLiga and the Champions League. Their inconsistent start has seen them drop seven points behind league leaders Real Sociedad. Real Madrid find themselves fourth in the LaLiga standings and have not won a league game since October. The side’s last game saw them lose 2-1 at home to Alaves.

SEV vs RM playing 11

Sevilla: Tomas Vaclik; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

SEV vs RM Dream11 team

Here is the SEV vs RM Dream11 team that will help you fetch maximum points:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Luuk de Jong

Goalkeeper: Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Lucas Ocampos, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric

Forwards: Luuk de Jong, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

SEV vs RM Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the SEV vs RM Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Sevilla: Luuk de Jong, Ivan Rajitic, Lucas Ocampos

Real Madrid: Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane

SEV vs RM match prediction

According to our SEV vs RM match prediction, Sevilla will win the game.

Note - The above SEV vs RM Dream11 match prediction, SEV vs RM Dream11 team and SEV vs RM top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEV vs RM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Instagram, Sevilla Instagram