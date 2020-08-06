SEV Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Spanish giants Sevilla will square off against AS Roma in their attempt to secure a spot in the quarterfinal of the Europa League. The match will be played on Thursday, August 6. Here is the SEV vs ROM Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SEV vs ROM Dream11 team and other details of the match.

SEV vs ROM live: SEV vs ROM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: MSV-Arena

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 10.25 pm IST

SEV vs ROM live: SEV vs ROM Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the first time that Sevilla and Roma will go up against each other. However, Sevilla have a decent record in the competition against Italian sides, having defeated Lazio in both games of the Europa League Round of 32. Meanwhile, Roma have a disappointing record against Spanish teams, with just one victory in the last seven games. They have suffered five defeats during this period.

SEV vs ROM Dream11 prediction: SEV vs ROM Dream11 team, full squads

Sevilla: Tomás Vaclík, Bono, Javier Díaz, Alfonso Pastor, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilón, Alonso Jose Angel, Sergi Gómez, Nolito, Éver Banega, Jesús Navas, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Joan Jordán, Fernando, José Mena, Genaro Serrano Rodriguez, Felipe Rodríguez, Fernando Francisco Reges, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes, Munir El Haddadi, Jules Koundé, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong

AS Roma: Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Ibañez, Riccardo Calafiori, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felipe Estrella Galeazzi, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert

SEV vs ROM Dream11 prediction: SEV vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pau López

Defenders: Jesús Navas, Jules Koundé, Gianluca Mancini, Aleksandar Kolarov

Midfielders: Oliver Torres, Fernando Francisco Reges, Leonardo Spinazzola

Forwards: Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko (c), Luuk de Jong (vc)

SEV vs ROM live: SEV vs ROM Dream11 prediction and top picks

Sevilla: Luuk de Jong, Fernando Francisco Reges

Roma: Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko

SEV vs ROM match prediction

Considering their head-to-head record and injury woes for Roma, Sevilla are the favourites in this game.

Note; The SEV vs ROM match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SEV vs ROM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Sevilla Twitter