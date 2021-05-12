SEV Vs VAL Dream11: Sevilla Vs Valencia Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Matchday 36 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign sees Sevilla welcome Valencia in their upcoming league clash on Wednesday, May 12. The Spanish domestic league clash will be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Puzjuan with the kickoff scheduled for 19:00 PM (10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the SEV vs VAL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SEV vs VAL Match Preview

Sevilla have failed to replicate their form in recent times which saw them remain unbeaten since their Champions League draw to Dortmund. After remaining unbeaten in the last eight games, the Palanganas suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Athletic Club in the first week of May and saw their last outing ending in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. The hosts will be eager to get back on the winning ways as Julen Lopetegui aims to narrow down the four-point gap between them and 3rd placed Real Madrid.

Valencia on the other hand will head into the game brimming with confidence having recorded a massive 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in their previous outing. Currently slotted 14th on the LaLiga table, The visitors have recorded 9 wins while playing out 12 draws and losing 14 games this season With 39 points from 35 games, Vamelcia will be hoping to continue on their winning run and look to gather as many points as possible with the league nearing the business end of the season.

SEV vs VAL Playing 11

Sevilla- Yassine Bounou, Marcos Acuna, Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri

Valencia- Jasper Cillessen, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia, Jose Luis Gaya, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Lee Kang-in, Maxi Gomez, Denis Cheryshev

SEV vs VAL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Lucas Ocampos or Maxi Gomez

Vice-Captain - Youssef En-Nesyri or Daniel Wass

SEV vs VAL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Yassine Bounou

Defenders – Jesus Navas, Hugo Guillamon, Marcos Acuna, Mouctar Diakhaby

Midfielders – Carlos Soler, Ivan Rakitic, Daniel Wass,

Strikers – Youssef En-Nesyri, Maxi Gomez, Lucas Ocampos

SEV vs VAL Dream11 Prediction

Sevilla start the match as favourites and are expected to record a routine victory over Valencia at the end of this game.

Prediction- Sevilla 2-0 Valencia

