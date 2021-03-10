Sevilla Fume As Erling Haaland Mocks Goalkeeper After Scoring From Penalty Retake

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland came back to haunt Sevilla for the second time this season. The Norwegian international struck twice to help his side escape a clutch challenge from the Spanish giants to seal a spot for Dortmund in the final eight of the Champions League. Even as the world lauds the young talent for his exceptional display, Sevilla players were fuming after an incident when he mocked their goalkeeper.

Dortmund vs Sevilla UCL results: Haaland goals sink Spanish giants

Dortmund arrived into the game following a 2-3 advantage over Sevilla in the first leg. Haaland had guided his side against Julen Lopetegui's men in the Dortmund vs Sevilla game as he scored a brace, apart from a brilliant effort from Mahmoud Dahoud. And the former RB Salzburg striker was in top clutch form, this time at home.

Haaland put his side in the front in the 35th minute, after a splendid play between Marco Reus and Dahoud. The Dortmund striker appeared to have doubled the lead four minutes into the second half as he shrugged off a challenge from Fernando to strike a shot in the far bottom corner.

Haaland celebration after penalty has Sevilla players fuming

The referee decided to check the goal with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). He pointed at the spot insisting that Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde had fouled Haaland in the penalty box a minute prior. Haaland stepped up for the spot-kick but saw his effort being saved by goalkeeper Bono.

Haaland: “Bounou screamed at me after the first penalty so after the second penalty I screamed what he said back to me. That’s karma in this world” pic.twitter.com/WeSRJjAAD8 — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) March 9, 2021

But there was a twist to the tale. The referee ordered the penalty retake after intimidation from VAR which suggested that Bono was off his line. And Haaland went on to make no mistake from the spot this time around. He quickly ran towards Bono to taunt him before spanning over to the corner flag. Prior to the retake, Bono appeared to mock Haaland, which further infuriated the Norwegian.

But the Haaland celebration did not go down with the opposition. Several Sevilla players chased Haaland after the goal, with midfielder Joan Jordan pushing the striker. The referee was alert enough though to book Haaland and Jordan, i.e. Haaland for his mocking of Bono, and Jordan was handed a yellow card for leading the chase against the Dortmund striker.

UCL results: Haaland goals help Dortmund seal quarter-final berth

Interestingly, Julen Lopetegui's men went on to equalise in the game, with Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a brace. But his efforts turned futile as Dortmund went on to advance into the quarter-final of the Champions League due to an aggregate 5-4 scoreline in favour of the Bundesliga heavyweights.

Image courtesy: AP