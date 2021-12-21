Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

A Sevilla side in top form is all set to host a struggling Barcelona side at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Tuesday night. The La Liga game is scheduled to commence live at 2:00 AM IST on December 22.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga matches live in India, the US and the UK, and the Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream details.

Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to MTV or VH1, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #SevillaBarça pic.twitter.com/0HZb80Yky2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 21, 2021

How to watch La Liga live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream, fans can stream La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will commence live at 9:30 PM BST on Tuesday, December 21.

Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Sevilla vs Barcelona match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game is set to commence live at 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21.

La Liga table update: Sevilla in second while Barcelona in eighth

After 17 matches, Sevilla have had a fantastic start to their La Liga campaign as they are currently in second place with 37 points, six points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more. Meanwhile, Barcelona are currently in eighth place with 27 points, three points behind fourth-placed Rayo Vallecano, who have played a game more.

Sevilla vs Barcelona team news

Sevilla predicted starting line-up: Bounou; Augustinsson, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Mir, Gomez

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Garcia, Lenglet; Busquets, De Jong, Alba, Gavi; Coutinho, Gonzalez, Ezzalzouli