Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Sevilla host Barcelona on Matchday 25 of the ongoing LaLiga season. The Spanish league encounter will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday, February 27 with the match set to kick off at 8:45 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream, team news and other match details.

Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction and preview

These two sides met earlier in February in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final where Sevilla beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuán. After an average performance, Ronald Koeman's men will certainly hope to put that setback behind them and put on a better performance against Sevilla in this LaLiga fixture. As things stand, Barcelona are third in LaLiga standings with 50 points after 24 games while Sevilla are in fourth with 48 points after 23 games.

Coming into this game, Sevilla have been in great form as they have won their last six LaLiga games, having kept clean sheets in five of those games. With Barcelona seemingly struggling this season, Julen Lopetegui's men will certainly smell blood and will hope that they can beat the LaLiga giants again this season. On the other hand, Barcelona have played much better since the start of 2021. They have been on a 14-game unbeaten run with eight wins in their last nine LaLiga games. We expect this to be a nail-biting contest with Sevilla eventually beating Barcelona 2-1.

Sevilla vs Barcelona team news

Sevilla will be without left-back Marcos Acuna and left-winger Lucas Ocampos as both have been ruled out injured for this fixture. However, former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is likely to start this game. Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's Barcelona also have some injury concerns. The Catalan outfit will remain without the services of Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto, all of who are currently sidelined nursing their respective long-term injuries. Moreover, Ronald Araujo, who has been Barcelona's best defender this season, is also a doubt for this game.

Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Sevilla vs Barcelona will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

