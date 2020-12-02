Sevilla Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Sevilla hosts Chelsea for their Champions League Match Day 5 game at the Stadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 3 and kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at Sevilla vs Chelsea live stream, Sevilla vs Chelsea team news, and Sevilla vs Chelsea prediction of the game.

Defending Europa League champions Sevilla started off their 2020-21 UCL campaign with a 0-0 goalless draw against Chelsea. Later on, they went ahead to register consecutive victories against Rennes and twice against Krasnodar. With 10 points to their name, the Spanish side is currently ranked 2nd on the Champions League Group E table.

Chelsea have remained unbeaten in the ongoing UCL group stages and qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. The Blues, who faced defensive issues last season, have been excellent in their ongoing UCL campaign. The English side has conceded only 1 goal from their 4 matches and has also managed to top the goal-scoring charts of the group netting 3 more goals than their Spanish counterparts. Chelsea have been in excellent form across various competitions and looks likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of the match.

Sevilla vs Chelsea team news

Sevilla will be without the services of goalkeeper Bono who tested positive for the coronavirus. However, Tomas Vaclik is back with the team and is likely to replace Bouna between the sticks. Sergio Escudero remained sidelined while Julen Lopettegui will question the availability of midfielder Suso.

Chelsea, on the other hand, walk into the match with a fully-fit squad. However, Frank Lampard will be looking to rest a few players and is likely to give non-regulars a start. The Chelsea boss will look at this game and tread carefully about his selection, considering the Premier League fixtures following this game.

Sevilla vs Chelsea Predicted Playing 11s

Tomas Vaclik; Marcos Auna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kunde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic, En-Nesysri, Luuk de Jong, Munir

Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Hudson Odoi Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

How to watch Sevilla vs Chelsea live n India?

The Champions League live broadcast of the fixture will happen on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the Sevilla vs Chelsea live stream via the SonyLIV app. The Champions League's social media handles alongside the social media handles of the respective teams will provide regular match updates.

Sevilla vs Chelsea match prediction

Both the teams have performed exceedingly well and have managed to tackle each other well during their last meet in October. With 3 points up for grabs, both the side will aim to get those and aim to solidify their position for a top place finish at the end of the league stage.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Sevilla

Image Credits - Chelsea/Twitter