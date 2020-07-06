Sevilla Vs Eibar Live Stream, Team News, Schedule, LaLiga Preview

Spanish giants Sevilla will square off against Eibar on Matchday 34 in LaLiga. The game will be played on Monday (Tuesday according to IST), July 6, 2020. Here are the Sevilla vs Eibar live stream details, LaLiga table, LaLiga live updates, LaLiga preview, team news and LaLiga schedule.

Also Read | Real Madrid favoured as 90% referees are their fans: Ex-LaLiga referee's sensational claim

LaLiga Live: Sevilla vs Eibar live stream details

The Sevilla vs Eibar live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Sevilla vs Eibar live stream will be available on LaLiga's official Facebook page. Here are the other Sevilla vs Eibar live stream details:

Sevilla vs Eibar live stream venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla vs Eibar live stream date: July 6, Monday (Tuesday for Indian viewers)

Sevilla vs Eibar live stream time: 1.30 am IST

Also Read | Lionel Messi has now been directly involved in 40+ goals in 10 of his 16 LaLiga seasons

LaLiga Live: Sevilla vs Eibar preview

Sevilla will look to bag three points at home against Eibar as they look to finish in the top four of the LaLiga table. Julen Lopetegui's men have 57 points to their credit. Sevilla defeated Leganes 3-0 away from home, courtesy of a brace from Oliver Torres and a goal from Munir El Haddadi in their last game. After suffering a 2-0 defeat against Osasuna, Eibar will be looking to secure a victory on Matchday 34. The club are battling relegation and find themselves 17th in the LaLiga table, having bagged 35 points in all.

Also Read | Villarreal vs Barcelona highlights & LaLiga table: Griezmann shines for dominant Catalans

LaLiga Live: Sevilla vs Eibar league form

Sevilla: WDDDDW

Eibar: LDDWWL

LaLiga Live: Sevilla vs Eibar team news

Julen Lopetegui will be without the service of centre-back Jules Kounde after he picked a yellow card against Leganes. He is likely to be replaced by Sergi Gomez. Ever Banega, Fernando and Munir El Haddadi are expected to start against Eibar, while Luuk de Jong could replace Youssef En-Nesyri.

Eibar, on the other hand, will be without the services of Gonzalo Escalante and Ivan Ramis due to their respective injuries. However, the team does not have any recent injury issues, particularly after their defeat against Osasuna in the previous LaLiga game. Sergi Enrich came off the bench in the previous game, but could now feature in the starting line-up.

Also Read | Is Eden Hazard injured? Why is Eden Hazard not in Real Madrid's LaLiga squad vs Getafe?

Image courtesy: Sevilla Twitter handle