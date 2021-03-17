Sevilla Vs Elche Live Stream, Prediction, Team News And Match Preview, LaLiga Live

Sevilla will take on Elche CF in a group stage match of the 2020-21 LaLiga season. The Sevilla vs Elche match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain on March 17, 2021. Here are the Sevilla vs Elche live stream details, where to watch Sevilla vs Elche live in India, Sevilla vs Elche prediction and the Sevilla vs Elche team news.

Sevilla vs Elche team news: LaLiga 2020-21 preview

Currently in 4th place on the LaLiga table with 51 points, Seville are 6 points behind defending champions Real Madrid and will hope to pile on the pressure on the top three with a win in this game. While they aim high, Seville's opponents for this game, Elche — currently in 17th place on the table — will be playing to move up and away from the drop zone while they regroup for the next season. The last match between the two sides, on March 6, ended with Elche holding their own against Seville and defeating them 2-1 at home.

Having lost two consecutive matches — 0-2 against Barcelona and 1-2 against Elche — Seville have just gotten back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis and will be looking to keep their streak going. They will be missing Aleix Vidal, who is expected to sit out this match due to this hamstring injury, and Diego Carlos, who is serving out the suspension he received after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the game against Real Betis.

Elche lost their last game 1-2 to Real Madrid but will hope to recreate their shocking 2-1 win over Sevilla as they travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday. Midfielder Emiliano Rigoni will remain out with his hamstring injury. A win in this game could take the side just one spot up, to 16th place, over Real Valladolid.

Sevilla vs Elche live stream details

The LaLiga 2020-21 games will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can access all games, including Sevilla vs Elche live, on the official LaLiga Facebook page. To stay updated on the Sevilla vs Elche live scores, fans can use the teams' websites and social media channels as well as the official LaLiga website and social media handles.

Sevilla vs Elche prediction

According to our prediction, Sevilla will win this match 2-1.

Note: The Sevilla vs Elche Dream11 prediction, Sevilla vs Elche Dream11 Team and Sevilla vs Elche Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sevilla FC Twitter