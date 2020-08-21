Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Europa League Final Live

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will face Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla in the Europa League final at the RheinEnergieStadion on Friday night. The Sevilla vs Inter Milan clash is scheduled for kick-off at 9:00 pm CET (Saturday 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Sevilla vs Inter Milan prediction, the Sevilla vs Inter Milan H2H record and the Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream details ahead of the blockbuster Europa League final.

Europa League final 2020: Sevilla vs Inter Milan prediction and match preview

Inter Milan dismantled Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in their one-legged Europa League semi-final to book a spot in the final. Antonio Conte's side finished in second place in the Serie A table, just one point behind champions Juventus during the 2019-20 campaign. The Nerazzurri beat Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively and will head into the Europa League final brimming with confidence. Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is still doubtful for the clash after picking up a thigh injury in training last week while Matias Vecino is sidelined for the game against Sevilla.

Sevilla are the most successful side in the history of this competition, winning the Europa League a record five times. Julen Lopetegui's side are on a great run of form after having recorded wins against Roma, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on their way to the final. The only injury concern for Sevilla is the fitness of Lucas Ocampos. The Argentine limped off the pitch during the 2-1 win over Man United. With the Europa League final being Ever Banega's last game for Sevilla, the 32-year-old will be hoping to sign off in style. Our Sevilla vs Inter Milan prediction is a 2-1 win for Sevilla.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan H2H record

Sevilla and Inter Milan have met only once before in a friendly game that ended in a draw. The two teams have never met in European competitions. However, Inter Milan have managed only 14 wins in their 43 previous European games against Spanish opposition, ending up on the losing side 18 times.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Sevilla vs Inter Milan live telecast on BT Sport. In India, the Sevilla vs Inter Milan final will be telecast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (Saturday, 12:30 am IST). The Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Fans in the US can watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan on CBS Sports.

Image credits - Sevilla / Inter Twitter