Sevilla Vs Krasnodar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will host Murad Musayev's Krasnodar for their Group E Champions League encounter on Wednesday, November 4 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The matchday 3 clash between Sevilla and Krasnodar is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 pm local time (Thursday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Krasnodar team news, Sevilla vs Krasnodar live stream details and our Sevilla vs Krasnodar prediction ahead of the game.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Could Miss THREE MONTHS Of Next Season

Sevilla vs Krasnodar prediction and match preview

Sevilla began their Champions League group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before recording a crucial 1-0 win over Rennes on matchday 2. Julen Lopetegui's side are currently in second place in Group E and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the elite European competition. However, Sevilla did suffer defeat against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Dele Alli Transfer: PSG 'certainly' interested In Signing Spurs Outcast In January

On the other hand, Krasnodar will be hoping to get their first win of the tournament when they travel to Spain. Murad Musayev's side began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rennes but then suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Chelsea. Krasnodar also suffered a 2-0 defeat against Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Premier League on Saturday. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Sevilla vs Krasnodar prediction is a 3-0 win for Sevilla.

Sevilla vs Krasnodar team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have no major injury concerns heading into their game against Krasnodar, but Oussama Idrissi is still sidelined with a knock. Suso and Sergi Gomez are also doubts after the duo missed the weekend clash against Bilbao. Lopetegui might opt to start with Munir and Luuk de Jong in attack for the UCL game on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Slap €400m Release Clause On Pedri As Youngster Underlines Messi's Influence

However, Krasnodar have several injury woes ahead of the clash against Sevilla on Wednesday. Sergey Petrov, Dmitri Stotsky, Aleksandr Cherkinov and Viktor Claesson are all unavailable. Remy Cabella is also unlikely to feature after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. Shapi Suleymanov is likely to start in attack for the visitors.

ALSO READ: Diogo Jota Overtakes Firmino In 2020 Goal Tally With Stunning Hat-trick Vs Atalanta

Champions League live: How to watch Sevilla vs Krasnodar live in India?

In India, the Sevilla vs Krasnodar live stream will be available on SonyLIV (Thursday, 1:30 am IST). Fans can also check the social media handles of both teams for live updates.

Image Credits - Sevilla, Krasnodar Instagram