Sevilla Vs Levante Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Sevilla take on Levante on Matchday 4 of LaLiga this week. The Sevilla vs Levante live stream will begin on October 1 at 10:30 pm IST. The match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Here are the Sevilla vs Levante live stream details, our Sevilla vs Levante prediction and Sevilla vs Levante team news.

Sevilla vs Levante live stream and preview

Sevilla will come into this LaLiga encounter looking to continue their winning start to the season. The club defeated Cadiz 3-1 in their first league match of the season, and will now be looking to follow that up with a home victory against Levante. Levante on the other hand find themselves below Sevilla in the LaLiga standings despite playing a game more. The club is currently in 12th place, with three points from two games. However, they will be looking to make it two victories from two games when they face Sevilla, having defeated Osasuna 3-1 last time out.

Sevilla vs Levante team news: Injury update

Sevilla: Julen Lopetegui will not be able to call on defenders Pablo Perez and Sebastien Corchia, as they’re sidelined with injuries. Striker Carlos Fernandez remains doubtful for the fixture as well.

Levante: Ivan Lopez will miss the game with a knee problem, while Coke and Ruben Rochina are doubtful for the game.

Sevilla vs Levante team news: Probable playing 11

Sevilla: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Rodriguez, De Jong, Ocampos

Levante: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Tono; Campana, Melero, Radoja, Bardhi; Morales, Marti

LaLiga live stream India: How to watch LaLiga live India?

⚽⏰ Here are the kick off times for #SevillaFCLevante.



🌍 Tell us where you will be watching the match!



📢 ¡¡Vamos, Sevilla, VAMOS!! 🙌#WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/7A7moWdWh3 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) October 1, 2020

Fans looking to watch the game on television will not be able to do so since there is not telecast available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Live scores for the match will be available on the social media handles of Sevilla, Levante and LaLiga.

Sevilla vs Levante prediction

Our Sevilla vs Levante prediction is that the match will end in a victory for Sevilla. The two sides met in a friendly last month, with Sevilla emerging 3-2 winners in the game. Sevilla also hold the advantage against Levante when it comes to competitive fixtures, having lost just one game against them in their last six encounters.

Image Credits: Sevilla Instagram, Levante Instagram