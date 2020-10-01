Sevilla Vs Levante Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Sevilla take on Levante on Matchday 4 of LaLiga this week. The Sevilla vs Levante live stream will begin on October 1 at 10:30 pm IST. The match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Here are the Sevilla vs Levante live stream details, our Sevilla vs Levante prediction and Sevilla vs Levante team news.
▶️ Final training session ahead of #SevillaFCLevante tomorrow. Let’s go for it, lads! 🔥 🤙🏻#WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/wYmJrqtqK9— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 30, 2020
Sevilla will come into this LaLiga encounter looking to continue their winning start to the season. The club defeated Cadiz 3-1 in their first league match of the season, and will now be looking to follow that up with a home victory against Levante. Levante on the other hand find themselves below Sevilla in the LaLiga standings despite playing a game more. The club is currently in 12th place, with three points from two games. However, they will be looking to make it two victories from two games when they face Sevilla, having defeated Osasuna 3-1 last time out.
Fans looking to watch the game on television will not be able to do so since there is not telecast available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Live scores for the match will be available on the social media handles of Sevilla, Levante and LaLiga.
Our Sevilla vs Levante prediction is that the match will end in a victory for Sevilla. The two sides met in a friendly last month, with Sevilla emerging 3-2 winners in the game. Sevilla also hold the advantage against Levante when it comes to competitive fixtures, having lost just one game against them in their last six encounters.