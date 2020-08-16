Sevilla Vs Man United Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Europa League Semi-final Live

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United in the Europa League semi-final at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday, August 16. The Sevilla vs Man United clash is scheduled for kick-off at 9:00 pm CET (Monday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Sevilla vs Man United prediction, the Sevilla vs Man United H2H record and the Sevilla vs Man United live stream details ahead of the highly-anticipated one-legged encounter.

Sevilla vs Man United prediction and match preview

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Europa League quarter-final. A late goal from Lucas Ocampos pushed the LaLiga side into the semi-finals of the competition. Sevilla are currently on a great run of form, undefeated in their last 19 games across all competitions. The Spanish club also had the third-best defensive record in LaLiga and finished the season in fourth place. Sevilla have no fresh injury concerns following their clash against Wolves.

Man United were the dominant side against FC Copenhagen in their quarter-final encounter but needed an extra-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes to book their place in the semi-finals. United guaranteed themselves Champions League football for next season by finishing in third place in the Premier League. Like Sevilla, United also had the third-best defensive record in the league. Man United have no fresh injury concerns but Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzabe and Luke Shaw are still unavailable. Our Sevilla vs Man United prediction is that Man United will win the game and progress through to the final.

Sevilla vs Man United H2H record

Man United and Sevilla have faced each other only twice in European competitions so far. The two teams met in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2018 and while the first game ended in a 0-0 draw the second leg saw Sevilla earn a 2-1 win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford, a game that led to the downfall of Jose Mourinho as the club's manager. United will be hoping to get their first win over Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday.

Sevilla vs Man United live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Sevilla vs Man United clash on BT Sport. In India, the Sevilla vs Man United game will be telecast on the Sony Network (Monday, 12:30 am IST). The Sevilla vs Man United live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Image Credits - Sevilla / Man United Twitter