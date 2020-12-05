Sevilla Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2020-21 Match Preview

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will face Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Saturday, December 5 in LaLiga. The game between Sevilla and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 4:15 pm local time (8:45 pm IST). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Real Madrid team news, Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream details and our Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction for the game.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction and match preview

Sevilla had been in excellent form, prior to Wednesday's 4-0 hammering against Chelsea in the Champions League. Julen Lopetegui's are currently fifth in the LaLiga standings, with 16 points from nine games. Sevilla have won their last three games in LaLiga, beating Osasuna, Celta Vigo and Huesca. However, a tough challenge awaits on Saturday as Sevilla will host defending champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been going through a rather patchy phase and suffered two defeats in their last two games. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been under pressure as his team are currently at fourth place, seven points behind leaders Real Sociedad. Los Blancos are also facing elimination from the Champions League unless they win their last group game against Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

📜 PREVIEW | Time to recover from the European defeat to keep the @LaLigaEN momentum up. 🏟️⚪️🔴#SevillaFCRealMadrid #NeverSurrender — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) December 5, 2020

Based on the recent form of both teams, our Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid team news, injuries and suspensions

Having made several changes to his starting line-up in thrashing against Chelsea, Julen Lopetegui is likely to field his strongest eleven against Real Madrid. Jules Kounde, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Munir El Haddadi, Fernando and Luuk de Jong are all expected to start. However, Sergio Escudero and Marcos Acuna will be unavailable due to injury.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard and Federico Valverde are definitely out of the contest. Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos also miss out due to injury. Karim Benzema is likely to lead the line for the visitors.

LaLiga live: How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid live in India.

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid game will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Sevilla, Real Madrid Twitter