Sevilla Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How Can We Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

Quick links:
Image: AP
Real Madrid will take on Sevilla in a La Liga match on Saturday. Given the current scenario of the La Liga table, Los Blancos cannot take things lightly as Atletico Madrid are sniffing on their shoulder. They have accumulated 74 points so far and in a bid to secure second place in the Spanish top flight, they need to win their remaining two matches. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Vinicius Junior wasn't involved in the 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and he is expected to play a part in this game.
👊 TODAY WE PLAY! 👊— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 27, 2023
🆚 @SevillaFC_ENG
⏰ 19:00 CEST
🏟️ Sánchez-Pizjuán#SevillaFCRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/qZsDpOEUcU
Read More: Real Madrid players and fans honor Vinícius Júnior after Brazilian was racially abused
Read More: Real Madrid lodge complaint with Spanish prosecutors following Vinicius Jr racism incident
The live telecast of this match will be available on ESPN Deportes in the USA. Fans can watch the live streaming of Sevilla vs Real Madrid match on ESPN+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.