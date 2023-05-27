Sevilla Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How Can We Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

Real Madrid will take on Sevilla in a La Liga match on Saturday. Given the current scenario of the La Liga table, Los Blancos cannot take things lightly as Atletico Madrid are sniffing on their shoulder. They have accumulated 74 points so far and in a bid to secure second place in the Spanish top flight, they need to win their remaining two matches. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior wasn't involved in the 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and he is expected to play a part in this game.

Where will the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

When will the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga match begin?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be telecast live on Sports 18. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Read More: Real Madrid players and fans honor Vinícius Júnior after Brazilian was racially abused

How to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be available in Jio TV and Voot app. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga match in UK and USA?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match live on Viaplay Sports 1. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available via Viaplay Sports/La Liga TV. The match will start at 6:00 PM BST on Saturday.

Read More: Real Madrid lodge complaint with Spanish prosecutors following Vinicius Jr racism incident

The live telecast of this match will be available on ESPN Deportes in the USA. Fans can watch the live streaming of Sevilla vs Real Madrid match on ESPN+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.