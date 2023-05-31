Sevilla vs Roma Live Streaming: How to watch Europa League Final in India, UK and US

Jose Mourinho's European credentials will be at stake when AS Roma take on Sevilla in the Europa League final at Puskas Arena. Roma won their maiden European crown last season when they edged Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final. It remains to be seen whether Mourinho's superior European records can negate Sevilla's Europa League reign this time.

The Portuguese manager already has five European trophies to his name and could break the bank with another major European trophy in successive years. He earlier registered success in Europa League final with Porto and Manchester United and Roma could be the third club in the line.

Sevilla are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the competition with six titles to their names and have maintained their 100 percent record in the Europa League final.

When and Where will the Sevilla vs AS Roma Europa League final match be played?

The Europa League final between Sevilla and AS Roma will be conducted at Puskas Arena, Budapest. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Sevilla vs AS Roma Europa League final match in India?

The Europa League final between Sevilla and AS Roma will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs AS Roma Europa League final match in India?

The Europa League final between Sevilla and AS Roma can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:30 AM on Friday.

Read More: Battle of Titans: Mourinho's Perfect European Records Clash in High-Stakes Europa League Final

How to watch Sevilla vs AS Roma Europa League final match in the UK and USA?

The Europa League final clash between Sevilla and Europa will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Added to that all three European finals will be available for free on the BT Sport website and YouTube channel. The match will kickstart at 8 PM BST in the UK.

In the USA, people can watch the match exclusively on CBS Sports and TUDN. The match will start at 10 AM EST.