Sevilla Vs Roma Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Europa League Live Game Info

Sevilla take on Roma in what is one of the most highly anticipated ties of the Europa League live Round of 16 matches. The Sevilla vs Roma match takes place at the neutral venue of MSV Arena in Duisburg, Germany. Here is the Sevilla vs Roma prediction, Sevilla vs Roma live stream information and Sevilla vs Roma team news.

Sevilla vs Roma live stream details and match preview

The one-legged tie will see Sevilla take on Roma in the Europa League. The winner of the clash will either face Wolverhampton Wanderers or Olympiacos in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Both the teams have had similar domestic seasons.

While Sevilla have finished fourth in the LaLiga, Roma ended the season in the fifth place in the Serie A. Sevilla will go into the game as slight favourites, as the club is the most successful team in Europa League history. Julen Lopetegui’s men are going for their sixth Europa League/ UEFA Cup title this season.

Both the teams come into the game on a rich vein of form. Sevilla’s LaLiga run saw them win five out of their last six games, while Roma finished the season by going eight games unbeaten in the league.

Sevilla vs Roma live stream: match information

Game: Sevilla vs Roma

Date and time: Thursday, August 6, 10:25 PM IST

Venue: MSV Arena

Sevilla vs Roma live stream details

In India, the Sevilla vs Roma live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. The Sevilla vs Roma live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans looking to follow the Europa League live scores can also do so by visiting Roma and Sevilla’s Twitter handles.

Sevilla vs Roma h2h record

There is no Sevilla vs Roma h2h record as both the teams haven’t faced each other in the past. The Europa League live encounter will be the first Sevilla vs Roma h2h clash in history. Roma have a poor record against Spanish sides but have only won one of their last seven encounters. However, Sevilla have had a good run against Italian opposition, having emerged victorious in their last two matches against Italian teams.

Sevilla vs Roma live stream: Sevilla vs Roma team news

Sevilla: Tomas Vaclik missed the club’s last four league games and will miss this game as well. Midfielder Fernando is doubtful as well, along with Nemanja Gudelj after testing positive for COVID-19

Roma: Jordan Veretout misses the game as he serves a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Antonio Mirante miss the game due to injury.

Sevilla vs Roma team news: probable starting 11

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Escudero; Torres, Fernando, Jordan; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

Roma: Lopez; Ibanez, Mancini, Kolarov; Peres, Cristante, Diawara, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Sevilla vs Roma prediction

According to our Sevilla vs Roma prediction, Sevilla will win the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/officialasroma, instagram/sevillafc