Sevilla's Brutal Troll Of Premier League Triggers Twitter War Among Fans; 'No Shame?'

Sevilla brutally trolled the Premier League and its fans by aiming a massive dig at them via a post on their official social media handle on Wednesday night.

Sevilla

The La Liga outfit posted an image of one of their players and described how Premier League fans would react to the post as compared to fans of the Spanish league. The post has resulted in a war on social media as fans of the English league have slammed the club for having no shame.

Sevilla troll Premier League and their fans

As seen in the Tweet below, Sevilla posted two different images of their player Joan Jordán, one with their jersey on and the other with the English national football team jersey on. Besides each image, they wrote how the player's name would be spelt in both countries (Spain and England) and explained how Premier League fans would react if one of their clubs signed such a player. As per the tweet, fans of the English league would call the player overrated, while fans of the Spanish league would welcome such a signing at their club.

Netizens react to Sevilla's troll post

Premier League fans seemed to have none of Sevilla's trolls as they hit back at the club's official social media handle. For example, one fan called the La Liga outfit a 'small club,' stating that they were perhaps 'insecure' and 'rattled' by the Premier League's success.

Meanwhile, another netizen believes that in fact, it is the Spanish league that overrates their footballers instead of the Premier League undermining them.

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Sevilla will face Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Europa League

While Sevilla's official social media handle seems to be engaging in trolling the Premier League, their side will be in action on Thursday night when they face Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League. The second leg will commence live at 11:15 PM IST on February 24. As far as the first leg went, Sevilla won the contest 3-1, with goals from Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos and Anthony Martial.

