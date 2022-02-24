Sevilla's Brutal Troll Of Premier League Triggers Twitter War Among Fans; 'No Shame?'

Sevilla brutally trolled the Premier League and its fans by sharing an interesting post on their official social media handle on Wednesday night.

The La Liga outfit posted an image of one of their players and described how Premier League fans would react to the post as compared to fans of the Spanish league. The post has resulted in a war on social media as fans of the English league have slammed the club for having no shame.

Sevilla troll Premier League and their fans

As seen in the Tweet below, Sevilla posted two different images of their player Joan Jordán, one with their jersey on and the other with the English national football team jersey on. Besides each image, they wrote how the player's name would be spelt in both countries (Spain and England) and explained how Premier League fans would react if one of their clubs signed such a player. As per the tweet, fans of the English league would call the player overrated, while fans of the Spanish league would welcome such a signing at their club.

Netizens react to Sevilla's troll post

Premier League fans seemed to have none of Sevilla's trolls as they hit back at the club's official social media handle. For example, one fan called the La Liga outfit a 'small club,' stating that they were perhaps 'insecure' and 'rattled' by the Premier League's success.

Imagine a small club like Sevilla being that insecure, they’re rattled by the premier league 😭 — WESTMIDLANDSVILLAGE (@VillaWaffle) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, another netizen believes that in fact, it is the Spanish league that overrates their footballers instead of the Premier League undermining them.

I've been following the Spanish League for over 20 years.

No country in the world overrates their footballers more than Spain. — David (@dvd_real) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

You play in a framers league won by 3 teams in the last 19 years, pipe down — 🇸🇴 ي (@TacticalReds_) February 23, 2022

The lower teams constantly produce good matches against the higher up teams in the prem, whilst a game where the lower teams beat or draw to the higher teams is a rarity in la liga — Leo Holder (@holder_leo) February 23, 2022

It’s literally the other way round 😭 — 👑 (@CarringtonEra) February 23, 2022

Premier League to @SevillaFC_ENG and Joan Jordan pic.twitter.com/U1KXkxedBi — Johnny is N 2 DEEP!!! (@jxhnyy) February 23, 2022

Your best player is literally a player from the premier league …😭no shame — Reece (@ReeceBudworth) February 23, 2022

Sevilla will face Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Europa League

While Sevilla's official social media handle seems to be engaging in trolling the Premier League, their side will be in action on Thursday night when they face Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League. The second leg will commence live at 11:15 PM IST on February 24. As far as the first leg went, Sevilla won the contest 3-1, with goals from Ivan Rakitic, Lucas Ocampos and Anthony Martial.

Image: AP