SHA Vs BAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Shakhtar Donetsk will face Basel in the quarter-finals of UEFA Europa League 2019-20. The match will be played at Veltins-Arena in Germany. Manchester United and Inter Milan have already booked their places in the semi-finals of the competition after clinching a win over Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-finals stage respectively. There will be only a single leg played between Shakhtar and Basel and the winner of the match will directly qualify for the semi-finals of Europa League 2019-20.
The SHA vs BAS matchup will commence on Tuesday, August 11 (Wednesday, August 12 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the SHA vs BAS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our SHA vs BAS Dream11 prediction, SHA vs BAS Dream11 top picks and SHA vs BAS Dream11 team.
ðŸš¨ Ð’Ñ€ÐµÐ¼Ñ Ð¿Ñ€Ð¾Ð³Ð½Ð¾Ð·Ð¾Ð²! ÐžÑÑ‚Ð°Ð²ÑŒÑ‚Ðµ Ð² ÐºÐ¾Ð¼Ð¼ÐµÐ½Ñ‚Ð°Ñ€Ð¸ÑÑ… ÑÐ²Ð¾Ð¹ Ð²Ð°Ñ€Ð¸Ð°Ð½Ñ‚ Ð¸Ñ‚Ð¾Ð³Ð¾Ð²Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ ÑÑ‡ÐµÑ‚Ð° Ð¼Ð°Ñ‚Ñ‡Ð° Ñ‡ÐµÑ‚Ð²ÐµÑ€Ñ‚ÑŒÑ„Ð¸Ð½Ð°Ð»Ð° @EuropaLeague #Ð¨Ð°Ñ…Ñ‚ÐµÑ€Ð‘Ð°Ð·ÐµÐ»ÑŒ â¬‡ï¸ â € ðŸš¨ It’s time for predictions! Leave in the comments your scoreline prediction for the @EuropaLeague quarterfinal #ShakhtarBasel â¬‡ï¸ â € ðŸš¨ Ð§Ð°Ñ Ð¿Ñ€Ð¾Ð³Ð½Ð¾Ð·Ñ–Ð²! Ð›Ð¸ÑˆÐ°Ð¹Ñ‚Ðµ Ð² ÐºÐ¾Ð¼ÐµÐ½Ñ‚Ð°Ñ€ÑÑ… ÑÐ²Ñ–Ð¹ Ð²Ð°Ñ€Ñ–Ð°Ð½Ñ‚ Ð¿Ñ–Ð´ÑÑƒÐ¼ÐºÐ¾Ð²Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ Ñ€Ð°Ñ…ÑƒÐ½ÐºÑƒ Ð¼Ð°Ñ‚Ñ‡Ñƒ Ñ‡Ð²ÐµÑ€Ñ‚ÑŒÑ„Ñ–Ð½Ð°Ð»Ñƒ @EuropaLeague #Ð¨Ð°Ñ…Ñ‚Ð°Ñ€Ð‘Ð°Ð·ÐµÐ»ÑŒ â¬‡ï¸ â € #Ð¨Ð°Ñ…Ñ‚Ð°Ñ€ #Shakhtar #Ð¨Ð°Ñ…Ñ‚ÐµÑ€ #FCShakhtar #FCSD #Ð£ÐºÑ€Ð°Ñ—Ð½Ð° #Ukraine #Ð£ÐºÑ€Ð°Ð¸Ð½Ð° #UKR #football #Ñ„ÑƒÑ‚Ð±Ð¾Ð» #Ð”Ð¾Ð½ÐµÑ†ÑŒÐº #Donetsk #Ð”Ð¾Ð½ÐµÑ†Ðº #ÐšÐ¸ÐµÐ² #Kyiv #ÐšÐ¸Ñ—Ð² #Ð¥Ð°Ñ€ÐºÑ–Ð² #Kharkiv #Ð¥Ð°Ñ€ÑŒÐºÐ¾Ð² #Ð›ÑŒÐ²Ñ–Ð² #Lviv #Basel #Ð‘Ð°Ð·ÐµÐ»ÑŒ #Ð›Ð¸Ð³Ð°Ð•Ð²Ñ€Ð¾Ð¿Ñ‹ #Ð›Ð• #UEL
Anatoliy Trubin, Oleksiy Shevchenko, Andriy Pyatov, Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, Valerii Bondar, Sergiy Bolbat, Domilson Dodo, Davit Khocholova, Sergey Krivtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Mykhailo Mudryk, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Artem Bondarenko, Manor Solomon, Mateus Tete Cardoso Lemos Martins, Marcos Antonio, Maycon Barberan, Alan Patrick, Viktor Kovalenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Marquinhos Cipriano, Dentinho, Taras Stepanenko, Marlos, Taison, Danylo Sikan, Vladislav Vakula, Junior Moraes, Wellington Nem, Fernando
Jonas Omlin, Djordje Nikolic, Jozef Pukaj, Felix Gebhardt, Konstantinos Dimitriou, Eray Comert, Silvan Widmer, Omar Alderete, Blas Riveros, Jasper van der Werff, Raoul Petretta, Yves Kaiser, Elis Isufi, Louis Lurvink, Luca Zuffi, Samuele Campo, Valentin Stocker, Fabian Frei, Orges Bunjaku, Lirik Vishi, Yannick Marchand, Mihailo Stevanovic, Milorad Stajic, Taulant Xhaka, Tician Tushi, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Julian Vonmoos, Afimico Pululu, Dimitri Oberlin, Arthur Cabral, Kemal Ademi, Aldo Kalulu
Note: The SHA vs BAS Dream11 prediction and SHA vs BAS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs BAS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
(Cover image source: Shakhtar Donetsk, Basel/Instagram)