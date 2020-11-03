SHA Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Shakhtar Donetsk will welcome the high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach to the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv for a Champions League group stage clash this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction, SHA vs MOB Dream11 team and the probable SHA vs MOB playing 11.

SHA vs MOB live: SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach find themselves unbeaten after their first two games. Shakhtar Donetsk come into the game after a sensational away win over Real Madrid and held Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw on Matchday 2.

Borussia Monchengladbach, meanwhile, played out 2-2 draws against both Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Marco Rose's side have shown the strength of the collective in both their outings, refusing to succumb under pressure against two of Europe's heavyweights. Based on recent form, our SHA vs MOB match prediction is an attacking game from both the sides, with the game ending in a draw.

SHA vs MOB live: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Head-To-Head

Today's meeting will be the first-ever competitive fixture between the two sides. The two sides, however, played a friendly back in 2008, a game Shakhtar Donetsk went on to win 3-0.

🎙️ #Hofmann: "When the @ChampionsLeague anthem rings out, you get goosebumps. We said at the start, this isn't just an adventure for us - we want to play our part. We're fired up and want to keep on getting results."#DieFohlen #UCL #SHKBMG pic.twitter.com/ljV80iORiv — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 2, 2020

SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction: Probable SHA vs MOB playing 11

Shakhtar Donetsk probable 11 - Trubin; Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Korniyenko; Maycon, Patrick, Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Solomon

- Trubin; Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Korniyenko; Maycon, Patrick, Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Solomon Borussia mönchengladbach probable 11 - Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram; Plea

SHA vs MOB live: Top picks for SHA vs MOB Dream11 team

SHA vs MOB live: Shakhtar Donetsk top picks

Tete

Solomon

SHA vs MOB live: Borussia Mönchengladbach top picks

Lars Stindl

Marcus Thuram

SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction: SHA vs MOB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sommer

Defenders - Dodo, Bondar, Ginter, Elvedi

Midfielders - Tete (VC), Stindl (C), Kramer

Forwards - Thuram, Plea, Solomon

Note: The above SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction, SHA vs MOB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHA vs MOB Dream11 team and SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

