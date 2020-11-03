SHA Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Quick links:
Shakhtar Donetsk will welcome the high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach to the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv for a Champions League group stage clash this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHA vs MOB Dream11 prediction, SHA vs MOB Dream11 team and the probable SHA vs MOB playing 11.
Both Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach find themselves unbeaten after their first two games. Shakhtar Donetsk come into the game after a sensational away win over Real Madrid and held Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw on Matchday 2.
Borussia Monchengladbach, meanwhile, played out 2-2 draws against both Real Madrid and Inter Milan. Marco Rose's side have shown the strength of the collective in both their outings, refusing to succumb under pressure against two of Europe's heavyweights. Based on recent form, our SHA vs MOB match prediction is an attacking game from both the sides, with the game ending in a draw.
Also Read | Barcelona To Proceed With Wage Cuts, No 'special Treatment' For Club Icon Lionel Messi
Today's meeting will be the first-ever competitive fixture between the two sides. The two sides, however, played a friendly back in 2008, a game Shakhtar Donetsk went on to win 3-0.
🎙️ #Hofmann: "When the @ChampionsLeague anthem rings out, you get goosebumps. We said at the start, this isn't just an adventure for us - we want to play our part. We're fired up and want to keep on getting results."#DieFohlen #UCL #SHKBMG pic.twitter.com/ljV80iORiv— Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 2, 2020
Also Read | LOK Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live
Also Read | 11 Ajax coronavirus cases confirmed ahead of Champions League encounter
Goalkeeper - Sommer
Defenders - Dodo, Bondar, Ginter, Elvedi
Midfielders - Tete (VC), Stindl (C), Kramer
Forwards - Thuram, Plea, Solomon
Also Read | Roy Keane Compares Thomas Partey To Old Arsenal Rival Patrick Vieira After Gunners Win