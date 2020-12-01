SHA VS RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Real Madrid in the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League fixture. The match is scheduled to take place on December 1, Tuesday in Kyiv, Ukraine, and will kick off at 11:25 PM IST. Have a look at our SHA vs RM Dream11 prediction, SHA vs RM Dream11 team, and SHA vs RM match prediction for the fixture.

A win for Real Madrid assures them a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League. They are currently slotted 2nd in the Group B of the UEFA Champions League table and 3 points clear of Shakhtar Donetsk. Shakhtar on the other hand is currently sitting 3rd on the Champions League Group B table with a 3 point gap between them and the Spanish giants. The hosts will have to pick up at least a point and will aim to get a positive result if they wish to remain in contention for the spot in the knockouts before facing Antonia COnter’s Inter Milan in their last Champions League group stage game.

SHA vs RM Dream11 team: Squad news

The hosts will start the game without Davit Khocholava and Yevhen Konoplyanka who are sidelined due to injuries. Ismaily, Dentinho and Viktor Korniienko also remain unavailable for the game. Junior Moraes and Andriy Pyatov could return to the team while Tete and Manor Solomon are also likely to start their crucial game against Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde, Luka Jovic, Dani Carvajal, and Sergio Ramos all remain unavailable on Tuesday night's game in Ukraine. Zidane will also question the availability of Alvaro Odriozola how is currently suffering from a problem with his calf.

Los Blancos will also miss the services of Eden Hazard who is expected to remain sidelined for over 2 weeks after suffering from an injury in the LaLiga match last weekend. Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo could start as Madrid’s front 3 in Ukraine while Goes Lucas Vazquez is should take up the right-back slot. Martin Odegaard is also expected to get the nod ahead of Luka Modric, who might be on the bench for tonight's game.

SHA vs RM playing 11 (predicted)

Shakhtar Donetsk - Pyatov; Dodô, Bondar, Matviyenko, Marquinhos; Marlos, Stepanenko, Marcos Antônio; Tetê, Júnior Moraes, Taison

Real Madrid- Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Ødegaard, Vinicius; Benzema

SHA vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Raphael Varane, Domilson Dodo, Ferland Mendy,

Midfielders – Tete, Martin Odegaard, Marcos Antonio, Toni Kroos, Casemiro

Forwards – Manor Solomon, Karim Benzema

SHA vs RM Dream11 prediction

The Spaniards look likely to walk away with 3 points against the hosts. A win for Madrid sees them through to the round of 16 while the hosts will look to get 3 points and fight for a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

