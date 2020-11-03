Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Monchengladbach Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UCL Live

High-flying Shakhtar Donetsk will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at the National Sports Complex “Olympiyskiy” and will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Tuesday night, November 3. Here's a look at the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Champions League live: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach prediction and preview

Shakhtar Donetsk have shocked one and all with their performances in the Champions League this season and find themselves at the top of the Group B standings. After a thrilling win away from home in their opener against Real Madrid, the Ukrainian giants eked out a draw against Serie A giants Inter Milan. Shakhtar's brilliant start warrants further praise considering half of their first-team squad has been out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luis Castro's side have a real chance of qualifying for the knockout stages this season and will hope to pick up three more points when they host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach have been impressive themselves, registering draws against both Inter Milan and Real Madrid despite being against the odds. A win more for Marco Rose's side will move them to the top of the standings and will give them a better chance at qualifying for the round of 16. Shakhtar are favourites at home, but Marcus Thuram and co pack a punch and could seal all three points on Tuesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach team news

The hosts will be without Dentinho, Fernando and Viktor Kovalenko who are all ruled out due to testing positive for Covid-19. Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Yevgeni Konoplianka are also ruled out with long-term injuries, while the likes of Taison and Alan Patrick could return for the game.

For the visitors, Jordan Beyer is ruled out due to coronavirus, while midfielder Denis Zakaria is a doubt due to lack of match fitness. Andreas Poulsen is also ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach predicted XI

Shakhtar: Anatolii Trubin; Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Victor Korniyenko; Maycon Barberan, Alan Patrick, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Manor Solomon

Anatolii Trubin; Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Victor Korniyenko; Maycon Barberan, Alan Patrick, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Manor Solomon Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Mattias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach live?

The live telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monchengladbach live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 11:25 PM IST on November 3, Tuesday night.

(Image Courtesy: Shakhtar, Monchengladbach Twitter)