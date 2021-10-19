Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, US And UK?

In Group D of the UEFA Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk get ready to take on Real Madrid. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex in Kyiv. It will be an interesting matchup because the last two times they faced each other, Shakhtar came out on top both the times, it was in the last season's Champions League Group stage so the Blancos will be out for revenge.

Here we take a look at the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Champions League match live streaming details for India, the US, and the UK as well as team news for both the teams.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Team News

Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi will be without Lassina Traore, for most likely the entire season, and Junior Moraes as they both are recovering from knee injuries. As for Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, he will be without Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Isco and Gareth Bale but is boosted by the return of Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex in Kyiv.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Champions League match in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 19 at the Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex in Kyiv.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, October 19 at the Olimpiyskyi National Sports Complex in Kyiv.

(Image: AP)