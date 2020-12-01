Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Real Madrid to the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv, with the Spanish side having an opportunity to book their place in the knockout stages of the coemption. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live stream will begin on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:25 PM IST. Here is the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid team news, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live stream information and Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid prediction ahead of the Champions League live encounter.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Champions League live preview

Shakhtar Donetsk have struggled in Europe after their memorable opening day victory against Real Madrid. After beating the Spanish side 3-2 in Madrid, the club has failed to score a goal in their subsequent three games, picking up just a point in the process. The Ukrainian side are placed third in the group and will be hoping to pull off another upset to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Real Madrid on the other hand are placed second in the group, with seven points from four games. Although Zinedine Zidane’s men have failed to impress fans this season, they come into the game knowing that a win will be enough to book their place in the Round of 16 stage of the competition. The club has struggled in the league this season as well and comes into the game on the back of a surprising 2-1 home loss to Alaves.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid team news: Injury update

Shakhtar Donetsk: The club will be without the services of Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Dentinho, Viktor Korniienko and Ismaily, with the players struggling with injuries. Marcus Antonio and Junior Moraes are set to return to the starting line up.

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane’s side continue to struggle with injuries and COVID enforced withdrawals, and Dani Carvajal, Luka Jovic, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde will be unavailable for the Champions League live game. Eden Hazard is out of contention as well after suffering yet another injury, while Alvaro Odriozola is doubtful too. In a piece of positive news, star striker Karim Benzema is set to return after being included in the travelling party for the game.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid team news: Probable playing 11

Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodo, Bondar, Matvienko, Cipriano; Maycon, Antonio; Tete, Marlos, Solomon; Moraes

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Odegaard; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live in India?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid game will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2 SD and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. Fans can also log onto the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid live stream online. For those who want to follow the live scores, team news and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid prediction

According to our Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid prediction, Real Madrid are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Shakhtar Donetsk Instagram, Real Madrid Instagram