Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Basel Prediction, Live Stream, H2h Record, Europa League Preview

Luis Castro's Shakhtar Donetsk will face Marcel Koller's FC Basel in their one-off Europa League quarter-final at the Arena AufSchalke on Tuesday night. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel clash is scheduled to kick-off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel prediction, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel h2h record and the Shakhtar vs Basel live stream details ahead of the crunch Europa League quarter-final.

ALSO READ: Dortmund Troll Man United On Twitter Over Jadon Sancho Transfer With Cheeky Caption

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel prediction and preview

Shakhtar Donetsk secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League following an emphatic 3-0 win over German side Wolfsburg in their Round of 16 second leg tie last week. The Ukrainian champions have been in fine form so far, scoring 10 goals in their last four Europa League games. Luis Castro also has a fully fit squad ahead of the clash against FC Basel but Davit Khocholava is unavailable due to suspension.

FC Basel finished their domestic season in third place on the Swiss League and also tasted success against German opposition Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Round of 16. Basel reached the semi-finals of the Europa League back in the 2012-13 season and have won 50 of their 110 matches in the competition. Jonas Omlin (knee), Eric Ramires (unknown), Luca Zuffi (knee) will miss the clash against Shakhtar Donetsk while Eray Cömert is suspended. Our Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel prediction is that Shakhtar Donetsk will win the game and advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

ALSO READ: PSG Party Culture: Dortmund Full-back Thomas Meunier Spills The Beans On Life In Paris

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel h2h record

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel h2h record makes for interesting reading as these two teams have met thrice before in continental competitions. So far, Shakhtar Donetsk have never suffered defeat against Basel having won two encounters against the Swiss opposition. There has been one draw between these two teams and it was during the Intertoto Cup in the 1996-97 season.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Ripped Physique During Short Vacation With Georgina Rodriguez

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel live stream on BT Sport 2. In India, the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel live stream will be available on Sony Ten2 SD and HD (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST). The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV App.

ALSO READ: Kai Havertz Will Play For Heracles Almelo, Leverkusen Boss Jokes Amid Chelsea Rumours

Image Credits - Shakhtar Donetsk / Basel Twitter