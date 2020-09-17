Shamrock Rovers Vs AC Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Shamrock Rovers take on AC Milan in the second Europa League qualifying round match at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan live stream will begin at 11:30 PM IST on September 17, Thursday. Here are the Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan live stream details, Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan prediction and Europa League live match preview.

𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 ☘️



Another special European night awaits ✊ pic.twitter.com/vt6PhF2x49 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 17, 2020

Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan Europa League qualifying round preview

AC Milan will travel to Dublin for the Europa League qualifying round in what will be their first official match of the 2020-21 season. On the other hand, the season has already begun for Shamrock Rovers, with the team currently at the top of the Irish league standings. The Irish team have been in imperious form this season, having not lost domestically in 2020.

Shamrock Rovers defeated Cork City 3-0 in their most recent league outing. AC Milan come into the game in great form as well. The side has played four friendlies till now, with the Italian club winning all of their matches. The Europa League qualifying match will be the first time the two teams take on each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the knockout encounter.

Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan team news: Injury update

🚨 It’s finally here! Our first squad list of the season: #RoversMilan 📋



🚨 Ecco i convocati per la nostra prima gara ufficiale della stagione 📋#SempreMilan #UEL pic.twitter.com/hhC67yUIwc — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 16, 2020

Shamrock Rovers: Defender Liam Scales is out of the Europa League live encounter with a suspension. Greg Bolger will miss the game as well, with the midfielder sidelined with an injury.

AC Milan: AC Milan will be missing forward Ante Rebic who is serving a suspension. Other players missing the Europa League qualifying round through injury include attacker Rafael Leao as well as defenders Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Andrea Conti.

Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan team news: Probable playing 11

Shamrock Rovers XI (5-4-1): Mannus; Finn, O’Brien, Grace, Lopes, Lafferty; Burke, O’Neill, McEneff, Byrne; Green.

AC Milan XI (4-2-3-1): G. Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Diaz; Ibrahimovic

Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan live stream details

The Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan live stream will be available on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland and the UK. The Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan live stream will also be available on the AC Milan official app, albeit in specific countries. Fans can follow the Europa League qualifying round live scores on the official social media handles of Shamrock Rovers, AC Milan and UEFA Europa League as well.

Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan prediction

According to our Shamrock Rovers vs AC Milan prediction, AC Milan will win the game and qualify for the next round.

Image Credits: Shamrock Rovers Instagram, AC Milan Instagram