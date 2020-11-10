SHD Vs CHQ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, CSL Live

Shandong Luneng and Chongqing Lifan will face each other in the 2nd leg of the Chinese Super League 5th place match at the Kushan Stadium. The Shandong Luneng team lost the first leg 3-4 and will look to bounce back from that narrow defeat. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHD vs CHQ Dream11 prediction, SHD vs CHQ Dream11 team and the probable SHD vs CHQ playing 11.

SHD vs CHQ live: SHD vs CHQ Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams lost their respective quarter-final games and now they come up against each other for a 5th place finish. The two teams met earlier in the first leg. Shandong Luneng lost the high scoring encounter 3-4 and will look to come back stronger in this game in what will be a last-ditch attempt.

SHD vs CHQ live: Shandong Luneng vs Chongqing Lifan Head-to-Head

In the last six games between the two sides, one game has ended in a draw, while Chongqing Lifan have won two and Shandong Luneng have won three.

SHD vs CHQ Dream11 prediction: Probable SHD vs CHQ playing 11

Shandong Luneng probable 11 - Han Rongze, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Zhang Chi, Liuyu Duan, Hao Junmin, Moises Magalhaes, Graziano Pelle, Leonardo Pereira, Song Wenjie

Chongqing Lifan probable 11 - Sui Weijie, Yang Shuai, Yuan Mincheng, Lei Chen, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Fernandinho-Silva, Jie Chen, Feng Jing, Marcelo Cirino, Yin Congyao, Adrian Mierzejewski

SHD vs CHQ live: Top picks for SHD vs CHQ Dream11 team

SHD vs CHQ live: Shandong Luneng top picks

Moises Magalhaes

Leonardo Pereira

SHD vs CHQ live: Chongqing Lifan top picks

Marcelo Cirino

Fernandinho-Silva

SHD vs CHQ Dream11 prediction: SHD vs CHQ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Han Rongze

Defenders - Yuan Mincheng, Lei Chen, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai

Midfielders - Fernandinho-Silva, Jie Chen, Moises Magalhaes (VC)

Forwards - Adrian Mierzejewski, Marcelo Cirino (C), Leonardo Pereira

Note: The above SHD vs CHQ Dream11 prediction, SHD vs CHQ Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHD vs CHQ Dream11 team and SHD vs CHQ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

