SHD Vs GHF Dream11: Shandong Taishan Vs Guangzhou FC Prediction And Team News

Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou FC are all set to take on each other in their upcoming Chinese Super League clash on Tuesday. The Chinese domestic league clash is all set to take place at the Huadu Stadium on April 27 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SHD vs GHF Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SHD vs GHF Match Preview

Shandong Taishan will head into the game following an impressive performance against Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic in their last outing as the host's record a comfortable 2-0 win in their tournament opener. With the match evenly poised at halftime, Shandong Taishan managed to score two goals in the second half as strikes from Leonardo Pereria and Tianyu Guo found the back of the net and ensured Shandong Taishan walked away with three points at the end of this clash. The hosts will be eager to continue building on their positive momentum and look to register their second win of the league season on Tuesday.

Guangzhou FC, on the other hand, did not have the best of starts as the visitors played out a 2-2 draw against Guangzhou City in their first match of the new campaign. Guangzhou FC had taken an early goal by banking on Alan's strike in the first ten minutes of the match. However, Dinghao Yan's own goal got Guangzhou City the equalizer which led to both teams ending the first half with a goal each against their name. While Guangzhou City managed to edge out a lead in the second half, thanks to Chugui Ye, the hosts bounced back this time as a late strike from Shaocong Wu in the 86th minute of the match ensured that both teams split points in their first match of the season

SHD vs GHF Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- R. Guedes or Alan

Vice-Captain- R. Goulart or M. Fellaini

SHD vs GHF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –L. Dianzuo

Defenders – S. Ke, Z. Linpeng, Zheng--Zheng l, J. Guangtai

Midfielders –M. Fellaini, F. Nanduo, M. Magalhaes

Strikers – R. Goulart, R. Guedes, Alan

SHD vs GHF Dream11 Prediction

We predict both the teams to play out a draw and split points at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Prediction- Shandong Taishan 1-1 Guangzhou FC

Note: The above SHD vs GHF Dream11 prediction, SHD vs GHF Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHD vs GHF Dream11 Team and SHD vs GHF Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.