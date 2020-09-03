SHD Vs JNG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Li Xiaopeng's Shandong Luneng (SHD) will face Cosmin Olaroiu's Jiangsu Suning (JNG) on Matchday 9 of the Chinese Super League on Thursday, September 3. The SHD vs JNG clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm local time (5:30 pm IST) at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base. Here's a look at our SHD vs JNG Dream11 prediction, SHD vs JNG Dream11 team and SHD vs JNG top picks for the encounter.

SHD vs JNG Dream11 prediction and preview

Shandong Luneng were on the receiving end of a rather shock defeat in their last game when they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Dalian Professional on Saturday. It was only their second loss of the season and put an end to their four-game win streak. Li Xiaopeng's side are currently in second place on the CSL Group A table and boast the best defensive record, having conceded only six goals in their eight games so far. Shandong Luneng will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Jiangsu Suning on Thursday.

Jiangsu Suning scored five goals in their last fixture against Henan Jianye but also conceded two as they ended their three-game winless streak. Cosmin Olaroiu's team are currently in third place in the CSL Group A standings with 14 points from their eight games. Like their opponents on Thursday, Jiangsu Suning have lost only twice this season and look set to finish in the Championship round. Our SHD vs JNG match prediction is that Shandong Luneng will come away with the three points.

SHD vs JNG playing 11 (Probable)

Probable starting line-up for Shandong Luneng: Han Rongze, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Zhang Chi, Liuyu Duan, Hao Junmin, Moises Magalhaes, Graziano Pelle, Leonardo Pereira, Song Wenjie

Probable starting line-up for Jiangsu Suning: Gu Chao, Li Ang, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Xiang Ji, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

SHD vs JNG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - H Rongze

Defenders - L Yang-II (VC), C Zhang, X Ji, Y Boyu

Midfielders - L Pereira, M Magalhaes, L Jing

Forwards - R Guedes (C), L Duan, G Pelle

SHD vs JNG Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Shandong Luneng - L Yang-II, L Duan

Top picks for Jiangsu Suning - X Ji, L Jing

Note - The above SHD vs JNG Dream11 prediction, SHD vs JNG Dream11 team and SHD vs JNG top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHD vs JNG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Marouane Fellaini / Miranda Instagram