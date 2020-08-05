SHD Vs SHN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shandong Luneng will battle it out against Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League this week. The match will be played on Wednesday, August 5. Here is the SHD vs SHN Dream11 prediction, preview, SHD vs SHN Dream11 team news and the schedule of the Chinese Super League matchup.

SHD vs SHN live: SHD vs SHN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 3.30 pm IST

SHD vs SHN live: SHD vs SHN Dream11 prediction and preview

Shandong Luneng occupy the third spot in the Chinese Super League table, having bagged four points in two games, with one victory and one draw. On the other hand, Shanghai Shenhua are placed fifth on the league table with three points this season. They have won and lost once each in the competition so far.

SHD vs SHN dream11 prediction: SHD vs SHN Dream11 team news, full squads

Shandong Luneng: Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu

Shanghai Shenhua: Zeng Cheng, Li Shuai, Zhen Ma, Zhu Yue, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Bai Jiajun, Fulang Aidi, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Zhao Mingjian, Li Yunqiu, Qin Sheng, Zhang Lu, Wang Haijian, Stephane Mbia, Qian Jiegei, Sun Shilin, Baojie Zhu, Cao Yunding, Giovanni Moreno, Xinli Peng, Stephan El Shaarawy, Yu Hanchao, Kim Shin-Wook, Obafemi Martins, Xu Yang

SHD vs SHN Dream11 prediction: SHD vs SHN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Li Shuai

Defenders: Zhao Mingjian, Feng Xiaoting, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long

Midfielders: Stephan El Shaarawy, Moises Magalhaes, Leonardo Pereira

Forwards: Marouane Fellaini, Xu Yang, Liuyu Duan

SHD vs SHN live: SHD vs SHN Dream11 prediction and top picks

Shandong Luneng: Marouane Fellaini, Leonardo Pereira

Shanghai Shenhua: Stephan El Shaarawy, Xu Yang

SHD vs SHN Dream11 match prediction

Shandong Luneng are the favourites in the game against Shanghai Shenhua.

Note: The SHD vs SHN Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SHD vs SHN playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Marouane Fellaini Instagram