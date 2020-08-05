SHD Vs SHN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shandong Luneng will battle it out against Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League this week. The match will be played on Wednesday, August 5. Here is the SHD vs SHN Dream11 prediction, preview, SHD vs SHN Dream11 team news and the schedule of the Chinese Super League matchup.
Shandong Luneng occupy the third spot in the Chinese Super League table, having bagged four points in two games, with one victory and one draw. On the other hand, Shanghai Shenhua are placed fifth on the league table with three points this season. They have won and lost once each in the competition so far.
Shandong Luneng: Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu
Shanghai Shenhua: Zeng Cheng, Li Shuai, Zhen Ma, Zhu Yue, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Bai Jiajun, Fulang Aidi, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Zhao Mingjian, Li Yunqiu, Qin Sheng, Zhang Lu, Wang Haijian, Stephane Mbia, Qian Jiegei, Sun Shilin, Baojie Zhu, Cao Yunding, Giovanni Moreno, Xinli Peng, Stephan El Shaarawy, Yu Hanchao, Kim Shin-Wook, Obafemi Martins, Xu Yang
Shandong Luneng are the favourites in the game against Shanghai Shenhua.
