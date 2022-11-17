'She Said Yes, Security Said No': Proposal During Football Game Goes Horribly Wrong; WATCH

A hilarious moment transpired during a recent football match featuring Belarusian clubs FC Smorgon and Volna Pinsk as the former club's defender Vladislav Shubovich had a romantic moment ruined by the security guards. Shubovich attempted to propose to his girlfriend but it was ruined when a guard came and shoved the woman away with the assumption that she was a fan, who was intruding during the game.

Belarus footballer's romantic proposal gets ruined

As seen in the video below, Belarus footballer Vladislav Shubovich went down on one knee with a ring in his hand to propose to his girlfriend, only to see his girlfriend being pushed aside by a security guard a few seconds later. As a result of the shove to his girlfriend, Shubovich was seen fuming at the guard as he confronted him directly before others joined in and calmed down the situation.

Ochroniarz nie dała rady uratować piłkarza przed tragedią🤭😅 pic.twitter.com/gKlJWWiwEV — Dawcioo (@DDawcioo) November 14, 2022

After the matter was sorted, Shubovich was at it again as he went down on his knee once more, to propose to his girlfriend. The two kissed each other and shared a warm embrace as Shubovich's teammates were seen appreciating the romantic moment. After the match, Shubovich also took to his social media handle and revealed to his fans that his girlfriend said 'yes'.

After reading the post, some of the fans give a hilarious reply as they wrote, "She said yes, but security said no," pointing out the incident when the perfectly timed proposal went wrong on the first attempt.