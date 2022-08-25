Shearer, Giggs, Henry, Terry Or Gerrard? Michael Owen Names Greatest Player In EPL History

Since the English Premier League's (EPL) inception in 1992, England has been lucky to have some of the best players competing in their country. With players of such high calibre competing in all the positions in the league, it is extremely difficult for anyone to pick one of these stars as the greatest player in history. However, former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has attempted his best to pick his greatest player in EPL history while naming his all-time XI.

Owen names greatest EPL player in history

While speaking to Premier League productions, Michael Owen said, "The best player, in my opinion, that’s graced the Premier League. Thierry Henry." As for his other forward picks, the Englishman added, "I had to get Ronaldo in. He’s one of the greatest players ever. Full stop." Alan Shearer. The highest scorer in the Premier League. An absolute monster of a centre forward."

The trio of Henry (175), Ronaldo (102) and Shearer (260) have scored more than 500 goals in the EPL. As for the forwards, Owen concluded his remarks by stating that it was relatively easier to select his top three, but what he struggled most with was the midfield.

"The first name that went in, Steven Gerrard," added Owen. "He went in straight away. He had absolutely everything. He’s too big, too strong, too fast, amazing in the air, an amazing tackler, amazing shooter of the ball. Scored goals, assists, and passing were perfection. What can’t Steven Gerrard do? Big names, you want him next to you. Honestly, just the best."

He also named Paul Scholes and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira before adding, "I was toing and froing. There’s Lampard, there’s Toure, there’s Roy Keane. If De Bruyne keeps going he’s going to have to muscle in there somewhere." As for the defenders, he included right-back Gary Neville, centre halves Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, and left-back Ashley Cole.

When it came to the goalkeeping position, he did not hesitate to name Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel. Peter Schmeichel for me," said Owens. "He backs it up with trophies. He was involved in the greatest team of that generation. He had presence, and size, he was commanding. He drove that team forward. I think he’s a standout."