Sheffield United Vs Bristol City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Match Preview

Sheffield United look to continue their fine run in the FA Cup when they square off against Bristol City in the fifth round. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (Thursday according to IST). Here are the Sheffield United vs Bristol City live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Bristol City live? FA Cup live stream details

Select matches of the FA Cup will be available for broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The Sheffield United vs Bristol City live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Sheffield United vs Bristol City live:

Venue: Bramall Lane

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (Thursday according to IST)

Time: 1.00 AM IST

Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction and preview

"The two games definitely took on more importance this season than in the past, I think people will understand that."



Chris Wilder's press conference in full ahead of Bristol City. 👇 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 9, 2021

Sheffield United arrive into the game following a thrilling but close-edged defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League. The Blades made their way into the fifth round of the FA Cup following a 2-1 splendid victory over Plymouth Argyle. On the other hand, Bristol City were humiliated by Cardiff City in their previous Championship clash. Bristol City managed it through the fourth round of the knockout competition following a 3-0 victory over Millwall.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City team news

Sheffield United have some major injury concerns when they host Bristol City on their home turf. Jack O'Connell is out effectively for the entire season following a knee injury in September last year. Besides, Sander Berge is yet to recover from a hamstring injury. Lys Mousset, Jack Robinson, George Baldock and Enda Stevens are the other possible absentees for the clash.

Bristol City also face similar injury concerns ahead of a crucial fixture. Marley Watkins misses out due to a hamstring injury so does Callum O'Dowda. Andreas Weimann and Jay Dasilva are the other key injuries for the Championship outfit.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City probable XIs

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Kean Bryan, Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe, Oliver Burke, Oli McBurnie.

Bristol City: Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Tomáš Kalas, Alfie Mawson, Adrian Mariappa, Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Williams, Henri Lansbury, Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou, Antoine Semenyo.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction

Sheffield United are the favourites to win the clash 1-0 against Bristol City.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sheffield United Twitter