Sheffield United Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Gameweek 23 & Preview

Relegation-threatened Sheffield United will host Champions League-chasing Chelsea in Gameweek 23 of the Premier League season. The match will be played at the Bramall Lane and will begin at 12:45 AM IST on Monday, February 8. Here's a look at how to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Sheffield United have had a campaign to forget after a high-flying last season, but the Blades in recent weeks have shown signs of improvement. All three of their wins this season have come in the last five games as Chris Wilder's side look to do the improbable and escape relegation to the championship. The Blades have a good record against Chelsea, winning both heir matchups against The Blues last season, but lost 1-4 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

“They’ve had a little resurgence. It’s another really tough one for us.



We were really disappointed with our performance earlier in the season. Looking to put that right this time round.”



Lundstram ahead of #SHUCHE. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/8Ydxegp7gs — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 5, 2021

As for Chelsea, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel has seen them return to form, and the Blues are unbeaten in the first three games under his management. Chelsea registered an impressive win over Tottenham last time out and are currently at sixth in the Premier League standings, four points off defending champions Liverpool, who are ranked fourth. The Blues could rise to fifth if West Ham drop points against Fulham, as the Hammers are only two points ahead of them. Chelsea are overwhelming favourites, but Sheffield United have shown potential for giant-killing in recent games.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea team news

Ethan Ampadu has been in fine form for Sheffield United, but the Welshman is ineligible to feature against his parent club. Kean Bryan or Phil Jagielka could feature on his behalf, alongside John Egan and Chris Basham. Oli McBurnie is pushing for a recall, but Billy Sharp's recent form suggests that the veteran striker is likely to keep his place in the XI. As for Chelsea, Thiago Silva is ruled out with an injury, while Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz are injury doubts. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante are all in contention to return to the starting lineup, if Tuchel wishes to change his preferred XI.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea team news: Predicted line-up

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Jagielka; Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle; McGoldrick, Sharp

Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Jagielka; Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle; McGoldrick, Sharp Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pulisic

How to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea live stream?

In India, the Sheffield United vs Chelsea game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. The Sheffield United vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will begin on Monday, February 8 at 12:45 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Sheffield United Twitter)