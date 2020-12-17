Sheffield United Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Manchester United will face off against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday, December 17, 2020. The match will be played at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Sheffield United vs Man United live, team news and match prediction.

Sheffield United vs Man United prediction and preview

Manchester United are on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and could possibly move into fifth place, one point off fourth-placed Leicester City. The Red Devils will have further incentive to get a result on Thursday, with fellow top-four rivals Leceister, Tottenham, and Southampton all dropping points midweek. On the other hand, Sheffield United are yet to win a game in the Premier League and are currently at the bottom of the Premier League standings. The Blades have only managed to secure one point so far and will have their back against the wall against Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are tonight's favourites to seal all three points at Bramall Lane.

It’s matchday. 👊



The Bladesmen take on Man Utd at the Lane. Come on you Blades. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JZa2sBmA96 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 17, 2020

Sheffield United vs Man United team news

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's presence against Sheffield United remains uncertain with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting that he does not expect to have the Uruguayan available. Anthony Martial could return to the starting XI, so could Alex Telles. Both these players were on the bench against Manchester City. Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata could also return for the Red Devils, with fixtures coming thick and fast during the festive season. For Sheffield United, Jack O'Connell is out with a long term injury, with Oli McBurnie a major doubt as well. Chris Wilder could also heavily rotate his side, with Lys Mousset, Max Lowe and John Lundstram among those pushing for recalls.

Sheffield United vs Man United team news: Predicted lineups

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens; George Baldock, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke

Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens; George Baldock, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, Max Lowe; Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke Man United: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Fred; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

How to watch Sheffield United vs Man United live stream?

The live telecast of Sheffield United vs Man United will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Sheffield United vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

(Image Courtesy: Sheffield United, Man United Twitter)