Sheffield United Vs Wolves Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Premier League Live

Bramall Lane will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on opening day as they take on home side Sheffield United on Matchday 1 of the Premier League. The match will see no fans in the stadium, under strict protocols pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis. Here is our Sheffield United vs Wolves prediction, head-to-head stats and Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream details.

Sheffield United vs Wolves prediction: Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream

The live broadcast for the Premier League clash will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while live scores can be accessed on the social media handles of the two teams. Here are the other Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream details:

Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Sheffield United vs Wolves live stream time: 10.30 pm IST

Sheffield United vs Wolves prediction: Preview, Premier League table update

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last term but have high hopes for the current campaign as they seek European qualification this time around. Similarly, Sheffield United finished ninth on the Premier League table last season and are aiming for a top-six finish this campaign. Sheffield United had a decent pre-season with a victory and a draw in two games. On the other hand, Wolves did not play a single game during pre-season.

Sheffield United vs Wolves prediction: Team news

Sheffield United saw the departure of loanee Dean Henderson back to Manchester United. The shot-stopper was one of the key players for the Blades the previous term. He has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks. Apart from Ramsdale, Chris Wilder has numerous options on the bench. David McGoldrick is expected to start despite minor injury woes.

For Wolves, Matt Doherty has joined Tottenham Hotspur while Wolves saw the arrival of Vitinha and Fabio Silva. With no replacement for Doherty at the moment, Adama Traore might take his place down the flank. Ruben Vinagre and Diogo Jota are also expected to start against Sheffield, though the former is likely to head out the exit door this summer.

Sheffield United vs Wolves prediction: Sheffield United vs Wolves h2h stats

The previous five Sheffield United vs Wolves h2h meetings suggest an equal hold in the fixture for both teams. The two sides have bagged two victories each, while one game ended in a draw. The previous clash between these two sides saw Sheffield United defeat Wolves 1-0.

Sheffield United vs Wolves prediction

Wolves start off as favourites against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United.

