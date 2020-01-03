Sheffield United's Training Session Interrupted By A Dog Urinating On Cone: Watch

Sheffield United lost to league leaders Liverpool on Thursday night (Friday IST). Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored for the Reds in a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield. However, Sheffield United are making the rounds on the internet for an altogether different reason. In a short clip posted by the club, a dog can be seen urinating right in front of the players during their pre-game training session.

Watch: A dog interrupt Sheffield United's training session

Sheffield United were given a healthy dose of reality when a local dog decided to use one of the training cones as a toilet! 🐕🚽 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2020

Sheffield United's Premier League run

Sheffield United have been exceeding expectations in the Premier League this season. Chris Wilder's side earned a promotion to the Premier League last season and currently sit 8th in the league with 29 points after 21 games. When Sheffield hosted Liverpool in the reverse fixture, the home side pushed the Reds to their limits. Liverpool escaped Bramall Lane with three points after goalkeeper Dean Henderson let Georginio Wijnaldum's shot slip into the back of the net.

Unwanted interruption?

Ahead of their crunch fixture against the Reds at Anfield, Sheffield United completed their pre-game training routine at Stanley Park, which is situated right beside Anfield. However, with the team preparing for a drill, their session was brought to an abrupt halt when a dog slid into the training ground and started to urinate in front of the players. The Blades quickly posted the footage of the incident on social media with a caption 'VAR Review - Dog Offside No Goal'

Offside by a paw 🐾🙄😭 pic.twitter.com/YOsClQ8AZE — Christoff 🐎 (@walkerchristoff) January 2, 2020

Despite putting a more than impressive showing, Sheffield United were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield. Now winless in three games in a row, Sheffield United would be looking to bounce this weekend when they host National League side AFC Fylde in the FA Cup.

