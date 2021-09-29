'Sheriff Was Founded In 1997': Fans In Shock As Real Madrid Lose At Santiago Bernabeu

When the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw concluded, Real Madrid were a relatively happier team having been set up with Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Champions League debutants, Sheriff Tiraspol in their group. On Tuesday night, however, the 13 times Champions League winners left the Santiago Bernabeu after having lost 1-2 to a team who had only played their second UCL group stage match in their entire history, Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova. Sheriff was founded just 24 years ago and are playing in their first-ever Champions League Group Stage, compared to Real Madrid who have been around for 119 years and won the Champions League 13 times, a true David vs Goliath. It was a moment of shock for the Spanish giants and a moment of absolute euphoria for the Moldovan club. Social media was in a frenzy after the match; while some could not believe what had happened, the others were just happy to see an underdog do so well. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Sheriff strike late to pick a shocking 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The visitors denied the huge odds to seal an incredible Champions League victory, following a stunning Sebastien Thill volley in the 90th minute. https://t.co/EezAmcsX8F — Khusoko (@khusoko) September 29, 2021

Still can't believe Real Madrid lost at the Santiago Bernabeu to Broda Sheriff. — mayowa. (@Wana____) September 29, 2021

Real Madrid lost to F.C Sheriff, a team placed third in their country's league. A league which consists of only 8 teams. — Ashwin Kumar (@bee_2790) September 29, 2021

Sebastien Thill has a tattoo of himself as a kid dreaming of scoring a goal in the Champions League.



He did this in the 90th minute at the Bernabeu to seal an historic win for Sheriff over Real Madrid last night. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/Ni7OQnw9hi — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 29, 2021

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff



Manager: Carlo Ancelotti



"Once Everton has touched you, nothing will be the same" pic.twitter.com/rkNKmvMTfs — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) September 29, 2021

Real Madrid lost yesterday against Sheriff Tiraspol and their next 3 matches they play against Atletico Madrid, Valencia and then Barcelona. Tough times for Anceloti — Paul Ouma™🇰🇪 (@P_aulouma) September 29, 2021

So Real Madrid last night was detained by the new Sheriff!🙆😂😂 — Andrew 🇺🇬 Kitandwe (@AndrewKitandwe) September 29, 2021

Real Madrid were booed out of Bernabeu last night.

The same kind of shit performance at Old Trafford and the crowd sing the manager’s name!



One club has 13 CL trophies, the other don’t… — Ktorum 🔴⚫️ (@KjellCaramell) September 29, 2021

Sheriff arresting Papa Perez's Real Madrid at their new Bernabeu stadium for trying to create European Super League.#Sheriff #RMASHF . pic.twitter.com/9YiswaTcnH — Aditya (@offensivelad20) September 29, 2021

📊| Real Madrid have won only 1 of the last 7 home games in Champions League:



Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA

Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray

Real Madrid 2-2 PSG

Real Madrid 1-2 Man. City

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff@marca pic.twitter.com/krJJVs0z9s — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) September 29, 2021

Clearly Real Madrid did not listen to Bob Marley. They failed to shoot the Sheriff 😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/kfvsHEbisS — Sir.Chita (@ItsJoram_) September 29, 2021

Someone at Sheriff is enjoying himself in front of a laptop right now...#ChampionsLeague #RealMadrid #Sheriff pic.twitter.com/yPEYmRYq4X — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) September 29, 2021

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol UCL Group D Match

The match started like any other Madrid match has this season, with them on the front foot, dominating the proceedings. They were attacking and applying pressure whenever they lost the ball. But everything changed in the 25th minute when Sheriff launched a sudden counter-attack and caught Madrid out of position, their Brazillian left-back Cristiano received the ball on the flank, took a few strides forward, and whipped in a dangerous cross, at the end of it was Jasurbek Yakhshibeov who headed the ball into the net past Thibaut Courtois.

It came as a shock, but Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history; so they were not going to just lie back and let them be run over. They responded with attack after attack. They finally found the back of the net after Vinicius Jr. was fouled in the box and they were awarded a penalty after the referee had a look at it in the VAR monitor. Karim Benzema stepped up to score his 72nd Champions League goal to level the score on the night.

However, the lowest-ranked team for the 2021-22 Champions League season had one more surprise in store for everyone. In the 89th minute amid a barrage of attacks from the Blancos a sliver of hope formed when Sheriff won a throw-in next to the Madrid box. The ball was played into the box and then crossed back out to Sebastian Thill who was waiting 22 yards out from goal, the ball fell kindly for the Luxembourgish footballer and he launched a volley with such power and precision that even Zinedine Zidane would be proud of it, the ball nestled in the top left corner of the goal and Sheriff were on cloud 9. Probably their most famous victory, and a night to forget for Madrid players and coaching staff.

(Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter)