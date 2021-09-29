Last Updated:

'Sheriff Was Founded In 1997': Fans In Shock As Real Madrid Lose At Santiago Bernabeu

On Tuesday night, 13 times Champions League winners Real Madrid left the Santiago Bernabeu disappointed after having lost 1-2 to UCL debutants Sheriff Tiraspol.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Real Madrid

Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter


When the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw concluded, Real Madrid were a relatively happier team having been set up with Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Champions League debutants, Sheriff Tiraspol in their group. On Tuesday night, however, the 13 times Champions League winners left the Santiago Bernabeu after having lost 1-2 to a team who had only played their second UCL group stage match in their entire history, Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova. Sheriff was founded just 24 years ago and are playing in their first-ever Champions League Group Stage, compared to Real Madrid who have been around for 119 years and won the Champions League 13 times, a true David vs Goliath. It was a moment of shock for the Spanish giants and a moment of absolute euphoria for the Moldovan club. Social media was in a frenzy after the match; while some could not believe what had happened, the others were just happy to see an underdog do so well. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol UCL Group D Match

The match started like any other Madrid match has this season, with them on the front foot, dominating the proceedings. They were attacking and applying pressure whenever they lost the ball. But everything changed in the 25th minute when Sheriff launched a sudden counter-attack and caught Madrid out of position, their Brazillian left-back Cristiano received the ball on the flank, took a few strides forward, and whipped in a dangerous cross, at the end of it was Jasurbek Yakhshibeov who headed the ball into the net past Thibaut Courtois.

READ | Wales boss Robert Page reveals extent of Bale's injury: 'quite significant hamstring tear'

It came as a shock, but Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history; so they were not going to just lie back and let them be run over. They responded with attack after attack. They finally found the back of the net after Vinicius Jr. was fouled in the box and they were awarded a penalty after the referee had a look at it in the VAR monitor. Karim Benzema stepped up to score his 72nd Champions League goal to level the score on the night.

READ | Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos provides injury update, says 'it still pains sometimes'

However, the lowest-ranked team for the 2021-22 Champions League season had one more surprise in store for everyone. In the 89th minute amid a barrage of attacks from the Blancos a sliver of hope formed when Sheriff won a throw-in next to the Madrid box. The ball was played into the box and then crossed back out to Sebastian Thill who was waiting 22 yards out from goal, the ball fell kindly for the Luxembourgish footballer and he launched a volley with such power and precision that even Zinedine Zidane would be proud of it, the ball nestled in the top left corner of the goal and Sheriff were on cloud 9. Probably their most famous victory, and a night to forget for Madrid players and coaching staff.

READ | UEFA president 'wouldn't mind' if Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus exit Champions League

(Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter)

READ | Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says 'no disappointment' on missing out on Mbappe
READ | Real Madrid return to Santiago Bernabeu after 560 days, stadium looks stunning; see pics
Tags: Real Madrid, Champions League, Sebastien Thill
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com