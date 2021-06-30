Shevchenko, Who Led Ukraine To First-ever WC QF In '06, Now Guides Team To Maiden Euro QF

Andriy Shevchenko had a huge task at hand when he took over as the head coach of the Ukraine national football team after the Euro 2016. Ukraine had lost all three games in France and crashed out in the group stage, and the former AC Milan striker has done an excellent job in his five years with the team after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign. Under Shevchenko, Ukraine have made it to their first-ever quarter-finals at Euro 2020 having defeated Sweden on Wednesday.

Sweden vs Ukraine: Shevchenko replicates 2006 World Cup heroics as manager at Euro 2020

Andriy Shevchenko is arguably the greatest player in Ukraine's history but did not rest on his laurels when he took over the Ukraine national football team in 2016. The 44-year-old was the captain of the Ukraine side that made it to the 2006 World Cup, their first-ever major tournament. Shevchenko and Co. starred during the tournament taking Ukraine to the quarter-final, where they were beaten by eventual champions Italy. The former Chelsea striker now manager of the side replicated the heroics as Ukraine qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020, beating Sweden in the round of 16.

⚽️ All-time top scorer for national team

🔝 First coach to take Ukraine to EURO last 8



🇺🇦 Andriy Shevchenko 👏👏👏#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/nR1WvIx2PV — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

Ukraine finished third in their group behind Netherlands and Austria and were placed to face off against Sweden, who topped Group E which consisted of the likes of Spain and Slovakia. Oleksandr Zinchenko gave his side the lead close to the half-hour mark on Tuesday before Emil Forsberg scored the equaliser to level the sores. The two teams fiercely competed but couldn't score a winner, and the game was forced into extra time. Ukraine were then handed the advantage after Marcus Danielson was sent off. Shevchenko's side made the most of their extra man on the field and eventually sealed the tie, with Artem Dovbyk scoring a stoppage-time winner to send Ukraine through to their first-ever Euro quarter-final.

Ukraine will now take on favourites England in the quarter-finals, and Shevchenko will hope to take his team to the final four later this week. Shevchenko has developed Ukraine into a fluid side, prepping them in a variety of formation and roles, but with proper planning and with an excellent working atmosphere. The former AC Milan striker has embraced new ideas in coaching and is never afraid to stick to his plan while using technology to further enhance the quality of the squad. Shevchenko will hope that his work can carry on and Ukraine can take another leap in Euro 2020, in what has already been a successful campaign for them.

IMAGE: Euro 2020 Twitter