SHF Vs BHA Dream11: Sheffield United Vs Brighton Prediction, Team, Fantasy Top Picks

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) travel to already-relegated Sheffield United (SHF) on Saturday, April 24, knowing that they can all but secure Premier League safety with a victory. The game between the two teams at Bramall Lane is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Sunday, April 25 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the SHF vs BHA Dream11 prediction, team and top picks ahead of the contest.

Sheffield United vs Brighton: Premier League matchday 33 game preview

Sheffield United, now under the caretaker management of Paul Heckingbottom, may have been relegated last weekend but that can so often lift the weight off the shoulders of teams. Sheffield United are at the foot of the PL table and are bound to finish last as West Brom are 10 points ahead of them in 19th place with six games remaining. Scoring goals has been a problem all season long for the Blades, who have lost each of their last five league matches and failed to score in four of them.

Meanwhile, Brighton are in 16th place on the league table, seven points clear of 18th-placed Fulham. Although Brighton may be three games without a victory, back-to-back goalless draws against Everton and Chelsea can be considered good results in Albion's bid to avoid relegation. However, Graham Potter's side still has Manchester City and top-four chasing West Ham United to face in their final five games.

Sheffield United vs Brighton team news, injuries and probable starting line-ups

For the hosts, Chris Basham and Sander Berge are closing in on a return but are unlikely to be considered here, while Jack O'Connell, Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are definitely out.

The visitors will be without Ben White, who is suspended for this fixture after picking up a red card against Chelsea. Brighton have no injury concerns heading into the game.

Predicted starting line-up for Sheffield United - Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Bryan; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens; McGoldrick, Brewster.

Predicted starting line-up for Brighton - Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Burn; Trossard, Welbeck; Maupay.

SHF vs BHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ramsdale

Defenders - Dunk, Veltman, Ampadu, Webster

Midfielders - Bissouma, Lundstram, Norwood, Stevens

Forwards - Maupay (C), Welbeck (VC)

SHF vs BHA Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Sheffield United - Aaron Ramsdale might be a busy man in goal and could earn points with his saves. Lundstram has been solid in midfield and could fetch points with his tackling and interception.

Top picks for Brighton - Neil Maupay has scored eight goals in the league this season. Welbeck has scored four times in 19 appearances for the Seagulls.

Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction

Sheffield have kept only two clean sheets all season, which is a divisional low and it could be good news for Brighton, who will enter this game on the back of two games without finding the net. Given that Brighton are still in with a good chance of staying in the Premier League, our prediction is a 2-0 win for the Seagulls.

