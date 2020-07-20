SHF Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Sheffield United will face Everton on Matchday 37 in the Premier League at Bramall Lane this week. Chris Wilder's side are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 54 points to their name. Sheffield United couldn't hold on to their Europa League qualification spot as they lost 2-0 in their last Premier League clash against Leicester City. Sheffield United have taken fans by surprise with their exceptional performances after promotion to the top flight. The Blades have managed to win a total of 14 games in the season so far (Draws 12, Losses 10).

As for Everton, they are placed 12th in the Premier League table with a total of 46 points. Carlo Ancelotti's managed side have won 12 games in the season so far (Draws 10, Losses 14). Everton have failed to win a single game in their last four Premier League outings. The Toffees drew 1-1 in their last Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The SHF vs EVE live match will commence on Monday, July 20 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction, SHF vs EVE match preview and SHF vs EVE Dream11 team.

SHF vs EVE Dream11 team

SHF vs EVE match prediction and top picks

Oliver McBurnie (Captain) Lys Mousset (Vice-captain) John Egan Dominic Calvert-Lewin Richarlison Bernard

SHF vs EVE live: Everton team news

SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction: SHF vs EVE playing 11

Sheffield United : Dean Henderson, John Egan, Chris Basham, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp, Richairo Zivkovic, Oliver McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Jack Rodwell

: Dean Henderson, John Egan, Chris Basham, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp, Richairo Zivkovic, Oliver McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Jack Rodwell Everton: Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, André Gomes, Tom Davies, Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Moise Kean, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beni Baningime

SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction

Our SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction is that Sheffield United will win this game.

Note: The SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction, SHF vs EVE live and SHF vs EVE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHF vs EVE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

