SHF Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manchester City will play against Sheffield United in the Premier League on January 21, 2020 (January 22 IST). The match will be played at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Let us look at the SHF vs MCI Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.

SHF vs MCI Match Schedule

Venue: Bramall Lane

Date: Wednesday, January 22 (IST).

Time: 1.00 AM IST

SHF vs MCI Match Preview

Manchester City are currently placed second on the Premier League points table, having bagged 48 points in 23 games. Sheffield United are seventh on the table with 33 points to their credit. Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are the top picks for Manchester City, while Oliver McBurnie and John Lundstram are the players to watch out for Sheffield United.

SHF vs MCI Last five matches

Manchester City: DWWWL

Sheffield United: DWLLD

SHF vs MCI Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (GK), Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Angelino, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell, George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie.

SHF vs MCI Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sergio Aguero

Vice-captain: Kevin de Bruyne

SHF vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: John Egan, George Baldock, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, John Lundstram

Forwards: Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Oliver McBurnie

SHF vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

Manchester City are the favourites to win the match against Sheffield United.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.