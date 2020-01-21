SHF Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manchester City will play against Sheffield United in the Premier League on January 21, 2020 (January 22 IST). The match will be played at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Let us look at the SHF vs MCI Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.
Venue: Bramall Lane
Date: Wednesday, January 22 (IST).
Time: 1.00 AM IST
Manchester City are currently placed second on the Premier League points table, having bagged 48 points in 23 games. Sheffield United are seventh on the table with 33 points to their credit. Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are the top picks for Manchester City, while Oliver McBurnie and John Lundstram are the players to watch out for Sheffield United.
Manchester City: DWWWL
Sheffield United: DWLLD
Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (GK), Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Angelino, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero
Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell, George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie.
Captain: Sergio Aguero
Vice-captain: Kevin de Bruyne
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes
Defenders: John Egan, George Baldock, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, John Lundstram
Forwards: Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Oliver McBurnie
Manchester City are the favourites to win the match against Sheffield United.