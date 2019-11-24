SHF Vs MUN Dream11 EPL Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Sheffield United host Manchester United for their Matchday 13 clash in the Premier League 2019-20. Sheffield United have been the surprise package of the season as they are fifth on the points table with four wins and five draws in 12 games and have a total of 17 points to their name. Chris Wilder's side has a goal difference of 4. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's team, they will have to carry their momentum from their last game to cover up for their poor start to the season. Manchester United are currently at the eighth position of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 16 points in 12 games. They have managed to win four games so far and has a goal difference of 4. The match is scheduled on November 24, 2019, Sunday 10:00 PM (IST) at the Bramall Lane Stadium.

Here’s what happened last time we were out in an #MUFC shirt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6u3XJH5Wes — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2019

SHF vs MUN Dream11 Top Picks

Goalkeeper

D Henderson (SHF) (Points: 26)

Defenders

G Baldock (SHF) (Points: 30.5)

H Maguire (MUN) (Points: 59.5)

A Wan-Bissaka (MUN) (Points: 52)

B Williams (MUN) (Points: 4)

Midfielders

D James (MUN) (Points: 70)

J Lundstram (SHF) (Points: 25.5)

S Mctominay (MUN) (Points: 73)

Forwards

M Rashford (MUN) (Points: 95)

A Martial (MUN) (Points: 56)

L Mousset (SHF) (Points: 13)

SHF vs MUN Dream11 Predicted playing 11s

Sheffield United

Moore; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McGoldrick

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Garner, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial

Manchester United are expected to win 2-1.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

📽️ John Lundstram is targeting another big-name scalp but is fully aware of the danger posed by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 23, 2019

