SHF Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Preview

Sheffield United will look for their first win in their English top-flight campaign as they welcome Newcastle United on Matchday18 of the Premier league. The PL encounter is set to be played at the Bramall Lane on Tuesday, January 12, with kick-off at 11:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the match details including the playing 11 and SHF vs NEW Dream11 prediction among others.

MATCHDAY 👊



We're back in Premier League action today as we travel to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United.



HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Imn0lfrMjc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 12, 2021

Sheffield United have been very poor in the Premier League so far and are yet to win a single Premier League game. The hosts have been able to register only 2 points in 17 leagues and will have to bring forth their A-game if they wish to snatch any points from Newcastle. They went on to register their first win of the new season when they played out a 5-goal thriller against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday. The Blades were able to progress to the next rounds of the FA Cup after winning by a narrow 3-2 margin. Chris Wilder will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and will look to register his first win in the Premier League 20/21 season.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, walk into the match following an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Arsenal which saw the Magpies being knocked out of the FA Cup. Their previous outing in the Premier League also ended in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City FC. Currently slotted 15th in the Premier League table, Newcastle are in dire need of a positive result as they aim to move towards the top half of the table.

SHF vs NEW Playing 11

Sheffield United - Ramsdale, Bogle, Ampadu, Egan, Norwood, Basham, Lundstram, Fleck, Burke, Lowe, McGoldrick

Newcastle United - Dubravka, Ritchie, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

SHF vs NEW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - A. Ramsdale

Defenders - J. Egan, F. Fernandez, F. Schar, M. Ritchie

Midfielders - J. Fleck, J. Lundstram, J. Murphy, J. Shelvey

Forwards- D. McGoldrick, C. Wilson

SHF vs NEW Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain - C. Wilson or D. McGoldrick

Vice-Captain - J. Fleck or J. Shelvey

SHF vs NEW Match prediction

Both the teams will be aiming to get a victory which will be a big boost to the current position they are in. The Blades have just not been able to click in front of goal, netting only 8 times in 17 games and will have to work the issue out. Newcastle on the other end will be aiming to forget the loss to Arsenal and get back to winning ways. We predict a win for the visitors as the result of the match.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Newcastle United

Note: The above SHF vs NEW Dream11 prediction, SHF vs NEW Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. SHF vs NEW Dream11 team and SHF vs NEW Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result